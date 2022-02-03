CLLCTIVLY asked 28 Black-led organizations, "What would a fully funded Black Futures look like?"

Throughout the month, they will highlight 28 dedicated Black leaders and organizations on the ground creating programs and initiatives that drive health, wealth, safety, and culture in Baltimore. Their goal is to raise $100,000 to support organizations that have historically been underfunded. The collective proceeds will then be divided amongst the groups.

The theme for the campaign is Black Joy, Black Liberation, and Black Futures. CLLCTIVLY asked each organization to envision where their organization would be in ten years if they were fully funded. "We believe narrative power and resource mobilization work hand in hand. Black-led organizations are competing against a narrative in corporate media that often pathologizes Black bodies. Subsequently, organizations are asked to focus on the problems in the community and then tasked with challenges addressing them with little to no resources. We wanted to give Black-led organizations a moment to breathe and dream. It's important that we reclaim our narrative and speak to the everyday genius that keeps making a way out of no way." said Jamye Wooten, founder of CLLCTIVLY and creative director for the #28DaysofBlackFutures campaign.

Since its launch in 2019, CLLCTIVLY has worked to shift capital to Black-led organizations through a participatory no-strings-attached grantmaking process. Their monthly Black Futures Micro-Grant offers community organizations the opportunity to submit a two-to-three-minute video highlighting their mission and vision. Once applications are closed the community at large votes for the winners. Over 70,000 votes have been cast. "We believe those closest to the problem are closest to the solution. We are looking for individual donors and philanthropic partners to help us get funding in the hands of those on the ground," said Wooten.

ABOUT CLLCTIVLY

Our mission is to end the fragmentation and duplication of programs, to learn from and about each other, and to be a resource for the Greater Baltimore community that seeks to find, fund, and partner with Black social change organizations. CLLCTIVLY IS A PLACE-BASED SOCIAL CHANGE ORGANIZATION CENTERING BLACK GENIUS, NARRATIVE POWER, SOCIAL NETWORKS, AND RESOURCE MOBILIZATION. – cllctivly.org

