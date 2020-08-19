CLMBR Introduces the First Connected Vertical Climbing Machine With On-demand Instructor-led Classes and a Modern, Ergonomic Design

CLMBR is an intuitive piece of equipment with a radically new design that is free of the typical central shaft found on other climbers. This open design allows the user to look out and maintain correct body position without being inches away from the monitor. By reinventing the existing climbing machine, CLMBR is not only helping raise awareness of the benefits of climbing, but also revolutionize the way individuals workout.

"I cannot wait to bring the best modality in fitness to the world," said Avrum Elmakis, an experienced entrepreneur in the consumer space and Founder and CEO of CLMBR. "Unlike bikes, treadmills, and rowers, CLMBR offers a natural body position that provides less impact on the joints while also providing the most efficient calorie burn per minute of any machine in the marketplace. I'm excited to share this new set of products to consumers around the world as we become the leader in the connected at-home fitness market."

CLMBR Connected gives users the efficiency and excitement of group climbing classes through its on-demand library and community-based challenges - perfect for homes, offices, and multi-unit housing complexes. The climbing machine features an integrated audio system that can fill an entire room, enhancing the user experience and eliminating the need to buy expensive speakers for at-home use.

Engineered with high-quality industrial grade materials, both CLMBR machines include durable Kevlar-reinforced belts, which require little to no maintenance. The machine's critical parts are easily accessible, allowing for simple maintenance if necessary. It has an upright structure and small footprint, making it an ideal fit even for compact spaces. Built with a lightweight aluminum frame and integrated wheels, the portable CLMBR is very easy to move.

"CLMBR is unique in that it provides end-users with an incredibly efficient, effective, and safe workout, all combined with the ability to reference useful metrics and participate in live climbing classes to stay accountable and track progress over time," said Christa Dellebovi, Director of Training & Education at CLMBR. "Climbing is the perfect addition to nearly any workout routine and is suitable for all fitness levels. With the ergonomic CLMBR, climbing can now be experienced on an inviting, easy to use and comfortable machine - the open central design is a game-changer."

The CLMBR Pure commercial model features a smaller touch display that comes with engaging guided climbs and climbing challenges. It also displays metrics such as total vertical feet climbed, elevation, power, tempo, and unique notifications when workout targets have been reached. This progress tracking element keeps people motivated and helps to maximize the user experience. Its 8-hour battery life makes it ideal for functional fitness spaces where mobility is key.

Vertical climbing - a full-body workout that combines high-intensity cardio with resistance training - is one of the most efficient workouts currently on the market. Until now, vertical climbing machines have seen very little innovation over the last 40 years in regard to quality, design, and technology. CLMBR has not only identified and addressed the pain points that fitness facility operators and end-users typically experience with traditional climbing machines, but they have also taken it one step further, offering an engaging at-home fitness experience.

The CLMBR team has joined with a unique group of ambassadors who believe in its mission. Current CLMBR ambassadors include NBA Champion Chauncey Billups, Olympic Gold Medalist Julia Mancuso, Head Coach of Team USA Triathlon's Project Podium Parker Spencer, NFL Tight End Lance Kendricks, and NASCAR Driver Casey Mears.

Both versions of CLMBR for home and commercial use are now available for pre-order at http://www.clmbr.com for a $500 deposit and will ship in early 2021. CLMBR Connected has an available $39.99 monthly subscription that allows access to the full library of on-demand content and updates. CLMBR Pure has an available $99 per year subscription that allows for over-the-air app and content updates.

ABOUT CLMBR:

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With zero impact, the machine is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit www.clmbr.com.

