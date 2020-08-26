CLMBR, Maker of the World's First Connected Vertical Climbing Machine, Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today it has been named PR agency of record for CLMBR, makers of the vertical climbing machines CLMBR Connected for the home and CLMBR Pure for gyms and fitness studios. The workout equipment has reimagined the traditional climbing machine, combining a modern design with state-of-the-art technology for an efficient full-body workout.

CLMBR's interface offers users on-demand classes, as well as real-time metric visualizations including elevation, power, tempo, and reach. With multiple resistance settings, it allows users of any level to participate in CLMBR workouts, and session summaries offer users the insights to track their improving fitness.

"We've spent countless hours and research to develop a product that hasn't been reinvented in more than 40 years. We're thrilled to bring CLMBR to the forefront of the fitness industry at a time where health and wellness continues to be a top priority," said Avrum Elmakis, CEO of CLMBR. "We look forward to partnering with 5W as we continue to introduce our product to the fitness enthusiasts and gyms around the country."

5W will focus on building buzz for CLMBR and carving out its space in the fitness industry as it brings climbing to the masses, one step at a time.

"We look forward to showcasing CLMBR and its innovative approach to fitness," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR. "There is an enormous opportunity for at-home and boutique-style fitness to rise even further in popularity as a result of the coronavirus. This is a fantastic time for CLMBR to break into the scene."

5WPR's Consumer Emerging Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

ABOUT CLMBR

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With zero impact, the machine is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit www.clmbr.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

