CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare Releases Groundbreaking 'Reykjavik Collection'

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paula Hoss, founder and CEO of CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare, and her team are releasing the brand new Reykjavik Collection on Sept. 13, 2019.

CLN&DRTY is known for crafting natural, yet radically effective, skincare products that empower people to feel amazing in their skin. The company rose in popularity after winning Rockland Trust Bank's "Small Business, Big Dreams Contest" in 2018 and subsequent features in Brit + Co, on NBC Boston's "The Hub Today" and on Yahoo! Finance.

Flat lay of entire CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare Reykjavik Collection

For the first time, Paula Hoss and her team have created an entire product line inspired by Icelandic landscapes, culture and agriculture. The new collection is scheduled to go live on Friday, Sept. 13 at noon, EST.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website (CLNandDRTY.com) where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the week.

The skincare products are designed to showcase the splendor of Iceland, with premium ingredients that make customers feel as though they are experiencing the true majesty of an Icelandic autumn.

Several products come with pumpkin and autumn-inspired scents to capitalize on today's trends.

One product (The Lumen Illuminating Night Cream) features pearl powder and squalene, which work together to visibly firm skin and restore a healthy glow.

CLN&DRTY's collection also includes an alpha hydroxy acid essence (The Golden Circle Essence) to target pigmentation, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

Each individual product has its own name. A few examples are:

The Lumen Illuminating Night Cream

The Dusk Mask

The Golden Circle Essence

Basic Witch Bath Bomb

Kaffi Bubble Bar

Basic Witch Body Butter

Black Soul Body Butter

Basic Witch Foaming Body Polish

Black Soul Foaming Body Polish

Prices range from $7 to $72.

"We are so excited to share this groundbreaking skincare collection with our loyal fans and community. We've worked hard to create completely natural formulations with groundbreaking ingredients, and we know our community is going to be obsessed with The Reykjavik Collection." -Paula Hoss, founder and CEO, CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare

Contact Info: For more information about The Reykjavik Collection or for an interview with Paula Hoss, please write to Paula@CLNandDRTY.com.

Visit CLN&DRTY on their site at CLNandDRTY.com. Follow them on Instagram @CLNandDRTY and at Facebook.com/CLNandDRTY

About CLN&DRTY Natural Skincare: Paula Hoss started designing natural skincare products after she was faced with a very real problem: she was a new mom, who was suffering from cystic acne. She wanted to create natural skincare that was safe to use around her family, but it also had to be incredibly effective to target her skincare concerns. CLN&DRTY was launched in 2016 and has gained notoriety in the indie skincare industry be being featured in StyleCaster, Brit + Co., on NBC and in Beauty Independent.

