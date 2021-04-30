Clēnera, with Risen, achieve on-time installation of 127.5 MWDC solar park during pandemic

NINGBO, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, confirm the timely conclusion and subsequent "ribbon cutting" ceremony at Clēnera's Wapello Solar project, Iowa's largest solar PV power plant.

Leveraging Clēnera and Risen's historic success, Iowa's premiere solar installation was brought online, on time and on budget in spite of the global disruption we are now all familiar with.

"Orchestrating a project installation of this scale is what we do." explained Mr. Jason Ellsworth, CEO of Clēnera, "2020 however, threw us a bit of an unforeseen "curve ball" which, in turn, made Wapello Solar a little more interesting to deliver timely. Thankfully, we can rely on some great stakeholders and technology partners such as Risen, who helped us to get across the finish line on schedule by responding to the constantly changing conditions during construction."

Clēnera is noted for taking the construction of solar power plants personally. When coupled with their extensive business acumen, technical prowess and transparent vision of the future, this personal fire allows near miraculous results, irrespective of any adversity.

"We were just glad to be able to perform as needed, and play our part in Clēnera's ongoing success story." confirmed Mr. Bypina Veerraju Chaudary, CSMO of Risen, "Forgive my colloquialism, but if your partner says the music has changed, or conditions impose a different tempo, you must both dance to a different tune, or you are not really partners. With Clēnera, we've met our match for personal passion about solar PV, and we are excited to explore the future together."

A relevant sentiment from Clēnera: "We're here to make solar not just a sustainable future, but a valuable one - one we all benefit from whenever we take a breath, make a business decision, or imagine the world we're handing to the next generation", which sums up and fundamentally underpins the desire to conclude the Wapello Solar project, not only on time, but as fast as possible. Long may it continue.

About Risen

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier1, "AAA" credit rated manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers. Techno-commercial innovation, underpinned by consummate quality and support, encircle Risen total Solar PV business solutions which are among the most powerful and cost effective in the industry. With local market presence, and strong financial bankability status, we are committed, and able, to building strategic, mutually beneficial collaborations with our partners, as together we capitalise on the rising value of green energy.

About Clēnera

Clenera, LLC ("Clēnera") is a privately-held renewable energy company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Clēnera acquires, develops, builds, and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthrough technology with a deeply integrated team approach, Clēnera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energy leaders in their communities. Clēnera's current operating portfolio exceeds 1.6 GW, with more than 17 GW of solar and storage assets in development. Learn more at http://www.clenera.com

SOURCE Risen Energy Co., Ltd

Related Links

www.risenenergy.com

