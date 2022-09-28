CLO-CLO Vegan Foods Expands Grocery Store Distribution in the U.S.

Plant-based food brand secures partnership with Cub across Midwest footprint with six pizzas

EDINA, Minn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO-CLO Vegan Foods , a plant-based, allergen-friendly food company that prides itself on high-quality products with exceptional taste, today announces it is increasing retail distribution of its frozen plant-based pizzas and vegetable-infused pizza crusts across 82 Cub grocery stores as consumer demand for plant-based foods soars. This is the first time CLO-CLO Vegan Foods will be available in the Midwest with market share in Minnesota and Illinois. CLO-CLO Pizzas will be available at Cub in the frozen pizza section beginning October 8.

"We're pleased to bring our plant-based pizzas and vegetable-infused pizza crusts, including our latest innovation 'Chick'N BBQ Recipe' pizza, to Cub customers," said Wendy Hinnenkamp Co-Founder of CLO-CLO Vegan Foods. "Our success in increasing distribution across the United States demonstrates the consumer appetite for healthy, allergy-friendly food options. We're ready to line grocery store shelves and get CLO-CLO's amazing tasting pizzas into homes."

INCLUSIVE OFFERINGS FROM CLO-CLO VEGAN FOODS

All of CLO-CLO Pizzas are 100% plant-based and are free from the top allergens including egg, soy, dairy, gluten, peanuts, seafood, fish and lupin. In addition, CLO-CLO pizzas use patent pending vegan cheese along with locally produced CLO-CLO meatless pepperoni, Italian sausage, chick'n and jerk chick'n sausage crumbles.

CLO-CLO's line of plant-based pizzas include:

Tuscan Inspired Pizza Margherita Pizza Mediterranean Inspired Pizza Italian Sausage Pizza Chick'N BBQ Recipe Pizza Vegetable-infused Pizza Crusts (2-pack)

"CLO-CLO Pizzas appeal to a broad spectrum of Cub consumers from flexitarians, vegetarians, vegans or individuals looking to add more plant-based foods in their diet while supporting local, diverse and women-owned companies," says Dan Triplett, Vice President, Merchandising, Cub.

"Customers select Cub for trusted products and brands with fair prices. With CLO-CLO, we are growing our portfolio of plant-based pizzas that prioritize quality along with value. We are excited to partner with CLO-CLO on true innovation and differentiation in the marketplace," says Jayme Harlander, Merchandise Manager, Frozen, Cub.

CLO-CLO Vegan Foods will launch in Cub stores on October 8 with all six of its plant-based pizzas and pizza crusts. CLO-CLO Vegan Foods is sharing tips and products to live an allergen-friendly and healthy lifestyle on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About CLO-CLO Vegan Foods

At CLO-CLO, we seek to utilize food as a utensil of inclusion for all living souls. CLO-CLO Vegan Foods proprietary technology and sophisticated innovation has created a revolutionary product with early sensational success in the frozen pizza category. We at CLO-CLO are advancing our MISSION to create awareness and build a disruptive brand to help address the dietary needs, lifestyle and health of all people. Vital for some. Good for all™ Learn more at www.clocloveganfoods.com .

About Cub

Cub offers customers the freshest produce, widest selection and food expertise throughout the store to meet their everyday grocery needs. In addition to innovative local, ethnic and organic food sections, Cub stores offer shoppers multiple in-store services, including fresh bakery, full-service deli and meat departments, pharmacy and banking. Cub, based in Stillwater, Minn., was established in 1968 as one of the nation's first discount grocery stores. Cub currently operates 108 stores including wine & liquor stores in Minnesota and Illinois. For company news and information, follow us on Twitter at @CubFoods and Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cub , or visit our website at www.Cub.com .

