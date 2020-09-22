CLOC Announces First Online Global Institute

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) announces its Global Institute, an online event with an agenda that focuses on outstanding educational content for legal operations and the business of law. Given the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, CLOC believes this is the most responsible path in bringing this professional community together to connect, learn and collaborate.

The online event will take place on November 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PDT and registration is now open. The cost to attend is $249 USD. CLOC members and law firm participants receive a 40% discount.

This Institute is no different from past CLOC Institutes in that it is an essential experience designed to present a breadth of engaging and focused content, while creating an environment to build lasting connections with peers and the sharing of technologies and services offerings through our exhibitors and sponsors.

"For years, we've received requests to hold more CLOC Institutes around the world. Moving to a fully online format gives us the opportunity to reach a truly global audience for the first time. We're excited to introduce more people to what makes CLOC events unique -- the high quality content and ability to connect with like-minded individuals focused on the business of law from around the world," said Mary O'Carroll, CLOC President and Director of Legal Operations at Google.

Anna Golovsky, Executive Manager Legal Operations and Agility at IAG stated, "The CLOC Global Institute taking place in November is the only forum available for global in-house legal and operations professionals to collaborate and share the practical examples of what their teams are doing. This year's virtual event will provide attendees direct access to other legal business professionals about use of technology, alternative legal service delivery, process improvement and how teams are becoming agile in their capabilities to make data driven decisions for operations and sourcing in today's evolving climate."

CLOC's new online offering will truly be a global gathering with sessions and networking convenient for all time zones. We invite you to register now .

About Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC)

The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium is a global community of experts focused on redefining the business of law. By helping legal operations professionals collaborate CLOC seeks to improve the delivery of legal services. CLOC is a 501(c)6 non-profit professional association.

SOURCE CLOC

Related Links

www.cloc.org

