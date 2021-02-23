CLOC Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Farrah and Daniel as new board members and are confident their wealth of knowledge and experience coupled with their diverse backgrounds will be an asset to our Board and to CLOC," said Mary O'Carroll, CLOC Board President. "They join CLOC at an exciting time with our recent major member expansion and the overall growth and momentum our industry is seeing. As leaders and innovators in the legal operations space, both individuals have demonstrated a willingness to engage in a meaningful way to help CLOC execute our strategic plan and ultimately be champions of advancing the business of law."

Farrah Pepper is the Chief Legal Innovation Counsel (CLIC) at Marsh & McLennan, where she makes things…click. Farrah built and currently leads the company's Legal Innovation & Technology (LIT) team, including the LIT Lab for innovation and the legal data discovery program. Previously, Farrah was the first global discovery counsel at General Electric (GE), where she established and led the GE Discovery Center of Excellence. Farrah began her career as a litigator in the New York office of Gibson Dunn, where she was a founder and leader of the firm's global electronic discovery practice group. A lifelong New Yorker and double-NYU grad, Farrah earned her B.A., summa cum laude, at NYU's College of Arts and Sciences and her J.D. at the NYU School of Law. Farrah has been a longtime supporter of CLOC, including serving in a leadership role for the New York Regional Group.

Daniel Yi is joining the Board in his individual capacity. Beyond his work with CLOC as a reviewer in CLOC's law school scholarship program, Daniel serves as the Senior Counsel for Innovation for the United States Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division. In this role, he leads the Division's effort to develop and test new approaches to persistent challenges in legal practice and civil rights. Daniel is also an adjunct faculty member at Harvard Law School and Georgetown University Law Center, where he teaches innovation-focused skills to the next generation of lawyers. In 2007, he served as a law clerk for the Hon. David F. Hamilton. Daniel graduated from Yale Law School in 2006 and the College of William & Mary in 2001.

The incoming members will fill a previously vacant seat and the seat of Jamal Stockton, who has taken an exciting new role as Head of Customer Inclusion at Fidelity, which prompted him to step down from the board. CLOC expressed immense gratitude for Jamal's engagement and contributions since joining the Board in 2019.

