CLOC Releases Annual State of the Industry Report--the Key Annual Benchmarking Report for Law and Legal Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC), the leading organization dedicated to transforming the business of law, today released its annual State of the Industry (SOTI) report — the key annual benchmarking report for law and legal operations. This year's report was produced in proud collaboration with the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) as a research consultant. The report comes hours ahead of the start of the CLOC Global Institute, the organization's annual flagship event, taking place virtually May 10-13, 2021.

Based on a comprehensive survey of in-house legal operations departments, the 2021 report pulls from 200 organizations across more than 22 industries and 21 countries. This year's highlights show a substantial increase in overall spending over the last year; legal operations teams remained roughly constant in size with an increase in responsibility; and in terms of 2021 priorities, Diversity & Inclusion initiatives lead the way.

"This year's findings hold a mirror up to our profession during the last pandemic-affected year. Representing more of our industry than ever before, it is an incredible resource for anyone trying to understand our space," says Mike Haven, CLOC Board President. "In our rapidly evolving function, this data is powerful in showcasing our growth and supporting the need for continued organizational investment."

CLOC will also be hosting a live Q&A with members of the CLOC board to discuss results at 8:00am PT on May 13, 2021 during the CLOC Global Institute. Those interested in submitting questions during the session can do so by using the Q&A chat window which will be available during the virtual event.

The SOTI Report is available to CLOC members, the legal community, and other interested parties via the CLOC website.

About

CLOC is a member-based community focused on redefining the business of law. Through information sharing, collaboration, and innovation, CLOC seeks to make the legal value chain more inclusive, transparent, and responsive. For more information on the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium, visit cloc.org.

SOURCE CLOC

Related Links

www.cloc.org

