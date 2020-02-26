CLOC's Inaugural "Legal Innovation in Operations Project" for Law Firms Set for 2020 Vegas Institute

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium ("CLOC"), whose mission is to enhance legal operations competence, improve in-house legal management and promote industry change, has announced the inaugural Legal Innovation in Operations Project ('The LIO Project"), to honor those law firms that have achieved innovation and design excellence in legal operations. CLOC will formally recognize three law firms as "2020 LIO Leaders' during CLOC's 2020 Vegas Institute in May.

"Our Law Firm Community discussions are filled with examples of law firms worldwide continually investing in innovative ideas that advance their practices to serve their clients," said Mary O'Carroll, President of CLOC. "We created The LIO Project to provide a platform for law firms to showcase these investments, and give CLOC's members a chance to learn about and celebrate these innovations in front of over 2,500 of their peers at the 2020 Vegas Institute."

Law firms are invited to submit details of their innovation to CLOC by March 27, 2020. Members of CLOC's Leadership Team will review all submissions and select three law firms as 2020 LIO Leaders, with each firm being invited to present a TED-style talk and participate in a moderated group discussion during a Showcase Session on the main stage during the 2020 Vegas Institute in May.

For more information about The LIO Project, please review the guidelines, or contact LIO@CLOC.org.

About CLOC

CLOC is a 501(c)6 non-profit professional association. CLOC's mission is to help legal operations professionals and other core corporate legal industry players (e.g., technology providers, law firms, ALSPs, law schools) optimize the legal service delivery models needed to support the needs of small, medium and large legal departments. CLOC operates in accordance with five discrete pillars: (1) Education, (2) Improving the Delivery of Legal Services, (3) Industry Change, (4) Connecting the Ecosystem, and (5) Networking. CLOC's three annual Institutes, in Las Vegas, London and Sydney, Australia, are the largest global conferences focused on the legal operations professional and legal ecosystem.

