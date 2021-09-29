ClorDiSys Develops a New Methodology for Disinfecting Equipment and Supplies Entering a Pharmaceutical Clean Room

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbial organisms entering into a pharmaceutical clean room while routinely bringing in equipment and supplies is a major source of issues for a pharmaceutical company. The current defense is the age-old spray and wipe method that has been used since the reduction of organisms was deemed important. ClorDiSys ultraviolet light (UV-C) methodology and equipment is the first practical approach to improving the situation. These solutions allow for the safer transfer of items into a clean-room, disinfecting incoming pallets, supplies, and equipment, or simply disinfecting communal spaces after use. The implementation means that external contaminants can be eliminated before entering a facility or even utilized to reduce microbial levels within a facility. Studies prove that the addition of UV-C disinfection devices has resulted in significant reduction of organisms in a variety of settings. This is due to the overall effectiveness of the technology in comparison to other modes of disinfection and the elimination of human error as a factor of success. The technology is easy to implement, is not a high capital expenditure, and creates a disinfection process that is very efficient in terms of both time and efficacy.

ClorDiSys formed within the pharmaceutical/Medical Device industry with its chlorine dioxide gas sterilization technology. The gas has the ability to evenly and effectively eliminate all organisms without residues and is gentle on surfaces, however in some applications a different approach may be all that is required. Ultraviolet light disinfects in a fraction of the time and without the use of chemicals, and although the light only kills where it is shining, those surfaces are also the most likely to be contaminated as they are more commonly contacted. The introduction of ultraviolet light often results in a tremendous reduction of organisms being introduced to an environment and adds an extra level of cleaning to the environment. Studies have shown traditional spraying and wiping techniques leave pathogens on surfaces, however when ultraviolet light is used in conjunction, the total colony counts in a space are dramatically reduced. ClorDiSys strives to educate industry members on the appropriate mode of cleaning or sterilization for their application and how to best ensure their research can conducted without the stressors of possible contamination.

Established in 2001, ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc is a New Jersey based business that manufactures sterilization and disinfection equipment and provides decontamination services.

