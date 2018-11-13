Clorox Announces Executive Leadership Changes Reflecting Continuity and Strong Succession Planning

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced the following changes to its executive team, which become effective Jan. 7, 2019:

Linda Rendle, 40, currently executive vice president – Cleaning and Strategy, will advance to the role of executive vice president – Strategy and Operations. In this role, Rendle will retain responsibility for corporate business strategy and will take on responsibility for the company's five core global functions — Marketing, Sales, Product Supply, Research & Development and Information Technology — as well as the International Division and Nutranext and RenewLife® businesses. She will continue reporting to Chair and CEO Benno Dorer.

Eric Reynolds, 48, currently senior vice president – chief marketing officer, has been promoted to executive vice president – Cleaning and Burt's Bees, also reporting to Dorer. In this role, Reynolds will have responsibility for the Laundry, Home Care, Professional Products and Burt's Bees® businesses.

Stacey Grier, 55, currently vice president – Brand Engagement and Enhanced Wellness Marketing, has been promoted to senior vice president – chief marketing officer. She will report to Linda Rendle and join the company's executive committee.

Commenting on these changes, Dorer said: "It's a testament not only to their talent and deep experience, but also to the board and executive management's commitment to long-term development and succession planning. I couldn't be more pleased to see such capable leaders assume these executive leadership roles, working in partnership with Jon Balousek, 49, who will continue as executive vice president – Specialty and Corporate Development, which includes leading our Glad®, Brita®, Food, Charcoal and Litter businesses. I look forward to continuing to work closely with each of these talented leaders.

"In her 15 years with Clorox, Linda has progressed through several sales and general management positions, including senior vice president – general manager for Cleaning, which is the company's largest reporting segment, where she has led a period of tremendous sales and profit growth enabled by innovation. In July 2018, she took on responsibility for corporate business strategy and is now actively leading development of the company's 2025 strategy.

"During his 20 years at Clorox, Eric's career has spanned general management positions across numerous regions within our International business and more recently Burt's Bees. This is in addition to his strong track record in marketing roles, including his current role as chief marketing officer, where he has focused the organization on the evolution toward human-centered, purpose-driven brands, enabled by technology and data.

"Stacey joined Clorox in 2016 as vice president – brand and marketing strategy, leading brand purpose development for strategic brands. She later added responsibility for Enhanced Wellness Marketing, overseeing marketing for the Nutranext business and RenewLife® brand. Most recently, she has been vice president of brand engagement, leading channel, content and commerce activation. Prior to joining Clorox, Stacey spent over 25 years in advertising, including serving as chief strategic officer of DDB San Francisco, where she was a valued partner to Clorox."

These changes follow the resignation of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dawn Willoughby, 49, effective Jan. 4, 2019.

"Dawn is a smart, values-led leader, and she leaves a strong mark on our company," Dorer said. "She led some of the company's largest businesses through periods of great success and served as a mentor and role model to leaders across the organization. We were fortunate to have Dawn on our team for 18 years, and we wish her the very best."

"It's been an honor to work at Clorox," Willoughby said. "I've had a terrific career here, and more than the accomplishments, I will miss the amazing people I've been so fortunate to work with at this great company. I look forward to Clorox's continued success."

In addition, the company today also announced the following promotions, which are also effective Jan. 7, 2019:

Kevin Jacobsen, 52, currently senior vice president and chief financial officer, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Kirsten Marriner, 46, currently senior vice president and chief people officer, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief people officer.

"These promotions recognize the impact of Kevin and Kirsten's outstanding leadership in their respective roles," Dorer said. "With their skills, expertise and strong business acumen, they will continue to work closely with me and the rest of the executive team to enable and drive the success of our company.

"All of these changes speak not only to our dedication to succession planning and developing a strong executive team to lead the company, but also to ensuring continuity across our business. We continue to have every confidence in our 2020 Strategy to achieve long-term shareholder value creation and believe in the strength of our team and leading brands, supported by strong innovation and marketing strategies, to continue delivering superior consumer value."

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and Neocell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for its industry-leading healthcare and commercial cleaning products under the CloroxPro® name. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2018 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2018 Corporate Equality Index and the first sector-neutral Bloomberg Gender Equality Index in 2018, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

