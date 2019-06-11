Clorox Healthcare Announces Collaboration with HP Healthcare

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) 2019 annual conference, Clorox Healthcare is proud to announce that HP has tested its latest HP Healthcare Edition products[1] to be compatible with Clorox Healthcare® Bleach Germicidal Wipes and designed to support infection prevention protocols.[2]

Computers and electronic devices in healthcare facilities are commonly contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms[3] and regular cleaning and disinfection is needed to keep them from becoming a vehicle for pathogen transmission, but not all equipment is designed to support daily disinfection.

"Cleaning and disinfection play a critical role in patient safety, and technology can't be exempt from the daily practices facilities rely on to support their infection prevention protocols," said Raja Bhadury, Head of Care Delivery Solutions, HP Inc. "HP Healthcare Edition products are specifically designed for healthcare environments and engineered for easy, repeatable cleaning and disinfection with germicidal wipes every shift, every day."[4]

Enabling Efficacy, Compatibility, and Compliance

Clorox Healthcare's collaboration with HP builds on a legacy of innovation in disinfectant efficacy and surface compatibility and a longstanding commitment to support safe and compliant product use.

In addition to introducing new and reformulated products engineered to provide powerful disinfection efficacy with improved compatibility and aesthetics, Clorox Healthcare also created the Clorox Healthcare Compatible™ program. Through the program, Clorox Healthcare helps healthcare facilities identify cleaning and disinfecting solutions that are compatible with the surfaces and equipment they need to treat and helps manufacturers ensure their products support essential infection prevention protocols. By working with manufacturers to screen a broad platform of chemistries and provide surface compatibility expertise and access to a third-party lab for testing, the program ensures healthcare facilities can feel confident the products they use to reduce the risk of infections won't damage surfaces and equipment. It also helps manufacturers provide the best instructions for the maintenance, cleaning and care of their products.

"As a leading manufacturer of healthcare surface disinfectants, Clorox Healthcare continuously strives to deliver solutions that combine broad antimicrobial efficacy with the compatibility and aesthetics healthcare facilities need for consistent, compliant use," said Amy Harmon, Associate Director, Marketing, Clorox Healthcare. "We believe that all products, materials and equipment created for the healthcare environment must be designed to support patient safety and are excited to work with companies like HP who are equally committed to innovation that enhances patient safety."

A Comprehensive Portfolio of Disinfecting Solutions Built on Innovation

Clorox Healthcare offers the industry's most robust portfolio of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered surface disinfectants in addition to the award-winning Clorox® Total 360® System, advanced UV technology, and cleaning and odor removal products to provide healthcare facilities, clinical staff and EVS professionals with a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-class solutions to help reduce the risk of infections and protect public health. By continuing to drive innovation in disinfectant efficacy, surface compatibility and product delivery, Clorox Healthcare is committed to empowering clinical and Environmental Services professionals in the fight against healthcare-associated infections by arming them with products and resources designed to promote compliance and enhance patient safety facility-wide.

To experience our products and learn more about our complete portfolio and the Clorox Healthcare Compatible™ program, visit us at the Clorox Healthcare booth (#1021) in the exhibit hall or online at www.CloroxHealthcare.com. Attendees at the APIC annual conference can also view HP Healthcare Edition technology at the HP booth (#1413).

About Clorox Healthcare

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, Clorox Healthcare products from CloroxPro offer healthcare facilities a wide range of solutions to help prevent and stop the spread of infections and create cleaner, healthier environments. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, we are committed to providing efficacious solutions to healthcare facilities across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.CloroxHealthcare.com or follow @CloroxPro on Twitter.

[1] Tested on select platforms including HP EliteBook 840 G6 Healthcare Edition, HP EliteOne 800 G5 Healthcare Edition, HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition, HP EliteOne 800 G4 Healthcare Edition, HP Healthcare Edition HC270cr Clinical Review Display, HP Healthcare Edition HC271 and 271p Clinical Review Displays, and HP Healthcare Edition HC241 and 241p Clinical Review Displays.

[2] Solution tested as of February 2018. Chemical composition is subject to change. Tested to simulate up to 10,000 wipes with germicidal towelettes over a 3-year period. See user guide for cleaning instructions. Repeated use of these germicidal wipes may cause some cosmetic changes to the product.

[3] Ide N, Frogner BK, LeRouge CM, Vigil P, Thompson M. What's on your keyboard? A systematic review of the contamination of peripheral computer devices in healthcare settings. BMJ Open 2019;9:e026437. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2018-026437.

[4] Tested by up to 10,000 wipes with germicidal towelettes over a 3-year period. See user guide for cleaning instructions and approved cleaners.

