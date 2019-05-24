Clorox Joins TerraCycle's Loop Pilot Program in U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region

OAKLAND, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today the participation of two products in TerraCycle's LoopTM pilot program which launched in the Mid-Atlantic region of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C. on May 21, 2019: Clorox® disinfecting wipes (crisp lemon) and Hidden Valley® Original Ranch topping and dressing. The company plans to add a Glad® food protection product to the platform later this year.

First announced at the World Economic Forum in January, Loop is an innovative sustainable shopping platform that enables consumers to purchase a variety of commonly used products from leading consumer brands in customized, durable packaging that is delivered in a reusable shipping tote. Once products are used, the packaging is collected, cleaned, refilled and reused.

"At Clorox, we are focused on Good Growth – growth that's profitable, sustainable and responsible. Our participation in Loop's pilot program supports this focus by enabling us to explore new circular models for our products," said Benno Dorer, Chair and CEO, The Clorox Company. "This also builds on our engagement with other TerraCycle programs that reduce waste and strive for innovative sustainable product solutions."

The company also advances the environmental sustainability of its products as part of its commitments and progress toward its 2020 goals, including:

Sustainability improvements to 51 percent of the company's product portfolio since its baseline year of 2011, surpassing a goal of 50 percent two years early.

Recyclable primary packaging for 92 percent of the company's products, surpassing a goal of 90 percent.

On-pack recycling instructions on over 80 percent of U.S. retail packaging, as of calendar year 2017.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for its industry-leading healthcare and commercial cleaning products under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® names. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

