Clorox Launches a Collaborative Partnership with Cleveland Clinic and the CDC Foundation

The Alliance is already providing guidance to a number of America's leading companies including United Airlines, Uber Technologies, Inc., Enterprise Holdings car rental brands and transportation services, and AMC Theatres. These companies will utilize Clorox disinfecting products and best practices for cleaning and disinfecting, benefit from public health best practices for public education and prevention of COVID-19 provided by the CDC Foundation, and receive support in the development of their enhanced safety protocols from experts at Cleveland Clinic.

"With over a century of trusted expertise, Clorox is dedicated to creating a cleaner and safer future where we all can thrive," said Tony Matta, executive vice president and chief growth officer for The Clorox Company. "By extending our commitment to clean outside of the home, we believe we can make a real difference by helping those entering public spaces do so with enhanced safety and confidence."

Disinfecting high-touch surfaces is a part of the holistic CDC-recommended strategy to help reduce the spread of illness-causing germs including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and reinforce that health and safety are top priorities. New public health behaviors, expectations of cleanliness and personal safety play a crucial role in the reopening of businesses and preventing the spread of other illness-causing germs now and into the future.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for businesses as they strive to maintain a safer and healthier workplace for their employees," said James Merlino, M.D., Cleveland Clinic chief clinical transformation officer. "We are proud to expand our work with Clorox beyond helping the public stay safe at home, and collaborate on guidance that will help businesses working with the Alliance limit the risk of COVID-19, help protect their employees and customers, and sustain a healthier work environment as they reopen."

Clorox is also expanding its work with Cleveland Clinic by giving a $1 million grant to create the Clorox Public Health Research Fund to support science-backed research and inform public health best practices and strategies. This is in addition to a $1 million grant Clorox provided to the CDC Foundation Emergency Response Fund to help extend and support the organization's COVID-19 response.

"While COVID-19 vaccines are providing hope for a return to more normal times, all of us need to continue protecting ourselves, our families and our communities from the spread of COVID-19," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "We thank Clorox for its collaboration, as well as the companies receiving guidance from the Safer Today Alliance to highlight enhanced protective measures as we all prepare to return to shared spaces."

For more information on the Clorox Safer Today Alliance, visit clorox.com/safer-today-alliance

Supporting Quotes

"Traveling safely starts with clean cars. We are thrilled to be working alongside leaders in public health and disinfection on this new initiative. The guidance from the Safer Today Alliance will help set the standard in cleanliness during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," said Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president, mobility and business operations at Uber. "We all have a role to play in helping keep each other safer."

"Enterprise Holdings looks forward to working together with Clorox, Cleveland Clinic, and the CDC Foundation to further enhance our health and safety efforts alongside our Complete Clean Pledge," said Will Withington, senior vice president of North American operations at Enterprise Holdings. "Building consumer confidence and peace of mind is key for all of us as we continue to work hard to support the responsible and safe reopening of travel."

"AMC's commitment to the health & safety of our guests and the cleanliness of our locations is our top priority," said John McDonald, executive vice president, U.S. operations at AMC. "That commitment led to the development of AMC Safe and Clean, which launched as AMC resumed operations in 2020. Our work with Clorox, specifically in advising us in the development of new cleaning policies, has been instrumental in the execution of AMC Safe & Clean, which has been the primary driver in AMC receiving its highest ever guest scores for theatre cleanliness."

"United has been working closely with Clorox, Cleveland Clinic and the CDC to inform our safety and cleaning protocols since the formation of United CleanPlus in May," said Sasha Johnson, vice president of corporate safety at United Airlines. "Since that time, their guidance has helped us implement dozens of industry-first technologies and policies, and has solidified United as a leader in helping make travel safer during this pandemic."

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 67,554 employees worldwide are more than 4,520 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,026-bed health system that includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 18 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2019, there were 9.8 million total outpatient visits, 309,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 255,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1 billion and launched more than 1,000 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. For more information, visit https://www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Clorox Company