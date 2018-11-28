Close Out 2018 With December's Best Things to Buy

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, says, "For shoppers still working on their holiday shopping list, there are still many opportunities to save. December comes stacked with deals on all of the holiday essentials from electronics, to winter wear, to champagne and even home security systems. Many Cyber Week deals will continue through the rest of this month, and more items will go on sale to make sure everyone is stocked up and ready for the holidays."

Fleece Navidad

Patience is a virtue for shoppers looking for winter wear. The closer to Christmas, the more deals shoppers will see on remaining winter inventory, like coats, sweaters, pajamas and shoes. And since spring fashions are slated to hit the shelves in February, those who can wait to shop for winter gear — like those in warmer climates — will snag even more savings then.

Tech the Halls

The sales for electronics don't stop at Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Deals will continue through the holiday and even through January leading up to the Super Bowl when TV's are deeply discounted. We have seen incredibly low prices specifically for 4K TVs, and some other electronics such as laptops, smartphones, digital cameras and tablets. Pro tip for shoppers wanting to upgrade their tech this season: Sign up for email alerts for your most desired products from your favorite retailers and receive a notification when the prices drop.

For Little Drummer Boys and Girls

If you haven't yet checked off the kids on your holiday shopping list, there is still time to find deals for the toys they've been eyeing. The 10 days leading up to Christmas is when most toys see the deepest discounts. Skirboll offers some guidance for those looking for the top toys this year: "Retailers create hype around toy sales along with a sense of urgency to pick them up while supplies last. If shoppers are eyeing a specific toy that is in high demand, I urge them to pick it up as soon as possible. If it's an item that can easily be shopped, resist the urge to splurge! Mid to late December offers great rewards. More savings and a happy kid — what more could you ask for?"

Making Spirits Bright

'Tis the season for festivities — and what is a holiday celebration without a bit of bubbly? As event planners and hosts are trying to prepare for the gatherings to come, they can also save some money on champagne this time of year. During the holiday season, retailers are trying to compete with one another. As a result, shoppers can expect prices to drop across many retailers in hopes of driving more traffic to stores during this heavily shopped month. Those retailers include liquor stores, which means you can shop now to ring in the New Year later!

And to All a Good Night

With the season of togetherness here, some people might want to take extra security measures before guests start to arrive for the holidays. Security systems like Nest are discounted during this time of year as shoppers work to prepare their homes for the year to come. Shoppers looking to revamp their home security can look for discounts at retailers like:

