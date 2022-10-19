Closed Median Sale Price in NY Regional Residential Sales Declines by 3.20% Between August and September 2022

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported a 3.20% decrease in the closed median sale price between August and September 2022.

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For September 2022, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $599,900, representing a 3.20% decrease as compared to the reported $620,000 in August 2022. Between August and September 2022, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 5,241 from 6,394, representing an 18.00% month-over-month change.

NY Regional Residential Closed Median Home Prices by County in Month over Month Comparison for September 2022

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Seven of nine counties reported a decreased closed median sale price in a month-over-month comparison, while one county reported an increased median price, and one reported no change. Nassau (-0.70%), Orange (-1.10%), Suffolk (-2.70%), Putnam (-2.90%), Bronx (-3.30%), Sullivan (-4.30%) and Westchester (-7.90%) Counties reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price. Rockland County (0.20%) reported a slight increase in closed median sale price, while Queens County (0.00%) reported no change.

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS, said, "The reported closed median sale price for our region indicates that the housing market is headed toward a more balanced market that still favors sellers because of the limited supply of inventory. Supply and demand is always at play, and keeps prices in check. The demand for housing remains constant and with current financing conditions, serious buyers are still in the market and adapting their home choices to suit their needs."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

Media Contact:

Tricia Chirco

SVP Marketing and Communications

631-670-0710 x405

[email protected]

SOURCE OneKey MLS