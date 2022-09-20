Closed Median Sale Price in NY Regional Residential Sales Holds Steady for Second Consecutive Month

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, reported less than 1.00% increase in the closed median sale price between July and August 2022.

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS is the one source real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For August 2022, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $621,500, representing a 0.20% increase over the reported $620,000 in July 2022. Between July and August 2022, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, increased to 6,281 from 5,727, representing an 11.3% month-over-month change.

OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Four of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price while four of nine counties reported a decrease, and one reported no change. Sullivan (8.40%), Bronx (3.80%), Queens (1.20%), and Rockland (0.70%) Counties had month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Suffolk (-1.70%), Nassau (-2.80%), Orange (-3.20%), and Westchester (-4.00%) reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price. Putnam (0.00%) County reported no change for the second consecutive month.

Jim Speer CEO OneKey MLS said, "In parts of our region, market data is beginning to suggest that real estate market conditions are starting to change. With the challenges of available inventory still at play, however, sellers are holding the cards. It's too soon to say we are headed toward a balanced market."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

