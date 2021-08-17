CLOSEM Seeks Investors via Equity Crowdfunding to Upgrade & Expand SMB SaaS Operations

RENO, Nev., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows sales is the lifeblood of any business. Every business owner and salespeople know the sales process can be long and arduous, demanding continuous follow-up with potential customers to close a sale.

Easily add, tag, manage, message and schedule contacts Easily create message campaigns that get 4x-10x results

CLOSEM brings the sales process into the 21st century by automating the time-consuming ⎼ and often avoided ⎼ work of following up with leads, prospects, and customers, with an easy-to-use, affordable, cloud-based software service. Business owners see dramatic sales increases as salespeople are free to focus their attention, energy, and enthusiasm to make more sales.

CLOSEM combines the power of intelligent automation with text, email and even voice messages to break through communication barriers. Studies show that in today's fast-paced world, consumers prefer a text message to a voice mail or email. And unlike email that is often blocked by filters or lost in a crowded inbox, text messages are delivered to the always-on, always-at-hand mobile phone in the prospect's pocket or purse and 95% are read within 3 minutes.

CLOSEM's multi-avenue approach enables users to combine these text, email and voice messages into powerful campaigns that can be launched with the click of a mouse. Rather than sending a single message and hoping for the best, these message campaigns are proven to generate 4 - 10 times the response and 80% more sales than a single message. CLOSEM allows users to completely automate the process of follow-up, and to make sure it delivers impressive sales increases, CLOSEM comes chock-full of professionally written message templates that can be used right away or customized to suit.

CLOSEM's ease of use and affordability puts these powerful – and previously out of reach -- capabilities in the hands of solo entrepreneurs and small business owners and dramatically levels the competitive playing field.

Investors are invited to inspect this exciting, potentially game-changing offering.

The CLOSEM equity crowdfunding campaign - https://bit.ly/3lJNPcm

The CLOSEM corporate website - https://closem.ai/

ABOUT CLOSEM. CLOSEM is a cloud-based software-as-a-service, and users pay a monthly or annual subscription for the product. Software as a Service (SaaS) is a particularly attractive business model for investors due to its low overhead costs and predictable, recurring revenue. Experienced entrepreneurs Laura Betterly and Richard Miles, two innovative, visionary marketing and sales gurus and co-founders of CLOSEM, have poured all their years of experience into developing this breakthrough sales tool.

