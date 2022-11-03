Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Size to Grow by USD 8.2 Bn, Access to Expertise to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Access Security Brokers Market by Type (solution and services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the cloud access security brokers market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 8.2 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: Easy access to expertise is driving the market growth. Cloud access security brokers lower the barriers associated with the adoption of cloud services. The transition from the traditional methods of data storage to the cloud includes several processes and technical interfaces. Brokers manage and customize services in the cloud, with their in-depth knowledge and skill. They also evaluate services from various CSPs and help enterprises understand the use of cloud services. Such factors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Cloud access security brokers lower the barriers associated with the adoption of cloud services. The transition from the traditional methods of data storage to the cloud includes several processes and technical interfaces. Brokers manage and customize services in the cloud, with their in-depth knowledge and skill. They also evaluate services from various CSPs and help enterprises understand the use of cloud services. Such factors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge: Cloud interoperability issues are challenging the global cloud access security brokers market. Connectivity issues in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure can adversely impact business performance. Cloud-based services often face network and data isolation issues. Vendors need to provide backup and recovery solutions for the recovery of lost data due to network failures. Thus, cloud interoperability issues can limit the growth of the global cloud access security brokers market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the cloud access security brokers market in North America. This growth is attributed to factors such as access to expertise. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers Symantec CloudSOC CASB or Cloud Access Security Broker to deliver the highest level of protection to mitigate malicious content in cloud apps, shadow IT, and compliance risk.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Cloud Access Security Broker to secure cloud users, prevent malware spread and detonation, limit application data exposure and exfiltration, and reduce the risk of data loss.

Citrix Systems Inc. - The company offers Cloud Access Security Broker hosted in a cloud platform, on premises datacenter, or even as a hardware device. It provides comprehensive coverage across software as a service or SaaS, platform as a service PaaS, and infrastructure as a service or IaaS environments.

Cato Networks Ltd.

Censornet Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CloudCodes Software Pvt. Ltd.

CodeLathe Technologies Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Imperva Inc.

ManagedMethods

Microsoft Corp.

Netskope Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

Saviynt Inc.

Skyhigh Networks

Verizon Communications Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Censornet Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CloudCodes Software Pvt. Ltd., CodeLathe Technologies Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Imperva Inc., ManagedMethods, Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Saviynt Inc., Skyhigh Networks, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

