Cloud Ace Surpasses 200 Google Cloud Certifications

TOKYO, March 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Cloud Ace, Inc., a Google Cloud Premier Partner and Authorized Training Partner, announced that they have acquired more than 200 Google Cloud certifications, with 69 Cloud Architects, 60 Data Engineers, 67 Associate Cloud Engineers and 5 Cloud Developers in the company.

Being Google Cloud Certified demonstrates that the company can utilize Google Cloud technology and have a positive impact on their customers' businesses.

Nowadays, cloud services are indispensable to business needs. Cloud Ace will continue developing GCP skills and reinforce our status as a GCP premier partner by offering the best solutions for our customers.

"Certifying 200-plus professionals on GCP is an achievement - and a testament to the growing demand in the market for Google Cloud technology," said Ash Willis, Head of Cloud Partners and Alliances, Japan and Asia Pacific at Google Cloud.

Cloud Ace, Inc.

https://www.cloud-ace.jp

11F Nippon Bld., 2-6-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ward, Tokyo, Japan.

CEO: Makoto Aoki

Cloud Ace, Inc. is a Service Partner of Google Cloud Platform, and has been a premium partner since 2017. Cloud Ace has 10 years' experience as a specialist of GCP and is expanding its business in the Asia-Pacific region, helping customers adopt GCP including migration, maintenance, billing and system development.

