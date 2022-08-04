Cloud Advertising Global Market to Reach $140.66 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud advertising market is expected to grow from $67.22 billion in 2021 to $78.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The market is expected to grow to $140.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.

The cloud advertising market consists of sales of cloud advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide cloud-based advertising services and solutions to manage the workflow related to online advertising. Cloud advertising is a type of digital marketing using cloud platforms used to reach consumers for the better and more effective advertisement of brands and services.



The main types of cloud advertising include public cloud, private cloud, and the hybrid cloud. A public cloud advertising platform offers services in which multiple organizations share cloud advertising services where each organization's data and applications are inaccessible to others over the internet.

Public cloud advertising services are owned by third-party service providers. The different cloud advertising services include business process as a service (BPaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). The different cloud advertising user groups include small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The end-users of cloud advertising include retail, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, BFSI, government and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the cloud advertising market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cloud advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid growth in the number of internet users is significantly driving the growth of the cloud advertising market. The internet is a global network system of connected computers for sharing information communication and access to data resources using an internet connection.

Cloud advertising offers a cloud-based online display of advertising campaigns using the internet and social media platforms. So, the increase in the number of internet users is creating more customer engagement in cloud advertising platforms. For instance, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the number of Internet users increased from 776.45 million in September 2020 to 825.30 million in March 2021. Therefore, rapid growth in the number of internet users is contributing to the growth of the cloud advertising market.



Technological advancements are the key trends significantly shaping the cloud advertising market. As there is a growing demand for cloud advertising, the key players operating in the cloud advertising market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to lead the market.

Cloud advertising with advanced technologies such as data science, AI, and machine learning will improve customer advertisement experience and engagement. For instance, in September 2021, Salesforce, a US-based cloud software company introduced AI-powered features to the Marketing Cloud as a real-time engagement tool to improve personalized messaging and optimize marketing impacts and customer engagement in real-time.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Public Cloud; Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud

2) By Service: Business Process as a Service (BPaaS); Platform as a Service (PaaS); Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS); Software as a Service (SaaS)

3) By User Group: Small And Mid-Size Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises

4) By End-Users: Retail; Media and Entertainment; IT and Telecom; BFSI; Government; Other End-users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cloud Advertising Market Characteristics



3. Cloud Advertising Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cloud Advertising



5. Cloud Advertising Market Size And Growth



6. Cloud Advertising Market Segmentation

7. Cloud Advertising Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Cloud Advertising Market

9. China Cloud Advertising Market



10. India Cloud Advertising Market



11. Japan Cloud Advertising Market



12. Australia Cloud Advertising Market



13. Indonesia Cloud Advertising Market



14. South Korea Cloud Advertising Market



15. Western Europe Cloud Advertising Market



16. UK Cloud Advertising Market



17. Germany Cloud Advertising Market



18. France Cloud Advertising Market



19. Eastern Europe Cloud Advertising Market



20. Russia Cloud Advertising Market



21. North America Cloud Advertising Market



22. USA Cloud Advertising Market



23. South America Cloud Advertising Market



24. Brazil Cloud Advertising Market



25. Middle East Cloud Advertising Market



26. Africa Cloud Advertising Market



27. Cloud Advertising Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cloud Advertising Market



29. Cloud Advertising Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Salesforce

SAP

IBM Corporation

Oracle

Google

Imagine Communications

Marin Software

Rackspace Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Viant Technology

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Sprinklr

InMobi

Acquia Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta0l7e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets