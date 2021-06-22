Cloud at Work Selected by Oasis Solutions, Leading Sage Business Partner, as Exclusive Hosting Provider for its Sage Clients

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud at Work (www.thecloudatwork.com), a purpose-built Sage hosting solution, today announced that Oasis Solutions (Oasis), a leading Sage business partner, has selected it as its exclusive hosting provider for Sage clients. By migrating its Sage clients to Cloud at Work, Oasis enables them to take control of their businesses, and realize the financial benefits of SaaS, supported by the combined Sage application and cloud technology expertise of Oasis and the Cloud at Work team.

Oasis Solutions began delivering technology solutions in 1991 and today is a trusted strategic partner for hundreds of clients, ensuring that their information systems are aligned with their business objectives. By choosing Cloud at Work as its exclusive hosting provider, Oasis gives their Sage clients the increased agility needed to successfully compete in a post-pandemic world, while reducing costs, increasing profits, and streamlining processes to gain new efficiencies.

"We're delighted to welcome Oasis Solutions as a Cloud at Work alliance partner," said Tyler Bower, Director of Cloud at Cloud at Work. "We work hard every day to deliver the best experience for our partners and their Sage clients. When an organization with Oasis's stellar reputation trusts us to power their cloud strategy, it's a highly rewarding validation of our efforts. They've built a strong team and remarkable company, and we look forward to working with them in helping their Sage clients leverage the power, efficiencies and business benefits of cloud hosting."

"We wanted a hosting partner we could trust to help our clients as they transition their Sage solutions to the cloud," said Annette Manias, President of Oasis. "We needed someone that was highly technical but also who understood the Sage solutions our clients used. Lastly, we needed to be sure that our corporate cultures would align in putting our clients, people, and process first. In Cloud at Work we found a Sage hosting partner that ticked all these boxes and made the entire process for us and our clients easy."

Cloud at Work's recently announced Partner Development Fund allocates $1.5 million to Sage Business Partner customers who migrate their application to Cloud at Work. Sage users that sign on to move to Cloud at Work Hosting will receive a certificate of credit to be spent exclusively with their Sage Business Partner of Record. The funds can be used for any service, including upgrades, new software, services, and migrations.

About Cloud at Work

Cloud at Work gives users of Sage applications more capabilities and control to increase business performance using their technology investments. With a knowledgeable, highly responsive team of Sage application experts and advanced cloud hosting solutions personalized to customer strengths, Cloud at Work helps its customers pivot more quickly to capitalize on new business opportunities and resolve issues faster. Businesses using Sage trust Cloud at Work to help them achieve higher levels of business productivity and resiliency that outpace competitors and help them capture more market share. Visit thecloudatwork.com for more information.

About Oasis Solutions

30 Years of Solving Problems at the Intersection of People, Processes & ERP Software

Oasis Solutions has been recognized as a Best Places To Work award winner for the past four consecutive years. As a fast-growing company, we leverage the best tools and tactics that enable adaptability and growth during these times. Oasis is your local NetSuite, Sage 100, and Workday Adaptive Planning partner that offers expertise in accounting, human resource management, and custom software development. We have your long-term plan and business strategy in mind from the get-go. Oasis Solutions has offices in Louisville and Lexington, KY, TN, and NC. Let us help you set your team up for success by implementing the best tools for your business. Visit oasisky.com for more information.

