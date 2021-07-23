Cloud at Work Selected by Sage as Accredited Cloud Hosting Provider

"Cloud at Work join us as a strategic cloud hosting partner based on their impressive track record" Tweet this

"We are delighted to have been selected to join the Sage Partner Cloud program as a Strategic Hosting Provider to help Sage Business Partners meet the growing demand for a fast and safe migration to a reliable hosting environment," said Tyler Bower, Director of Cloud and Hosting at Cloud at Work. "It's a partnership that offers a winning combination of increased performance and industry leading solutions that allows Sage customers to unleash the power of their business."

"Recent global events have accelerated the need for anytime, anywhere access to business-critical information," said Aziz Benmalek, EVP of the Global Partner Organization at Sage. "This is accelerating migration to the cloud, as customers look for freedom and flexibility to customize their requirements and future-proof their business processes. Cloud at Work join us as a strategic cloud hosting partner based on their impressive track record of supporting customers on their journey to the cloud, while enabling them to continue using the trusted Sage products that already work for their business, without disruption."

Cloud at Work offers the most secure, scalable technology and best user experience via the most experienced Sage team in North America and works seamlessly with Sage Business Partners to fast-track best-in-class cloud solutions that fit specific needs and improve business processes.

About Cloud at Work

Cloud at Work gives users of Sage applications more capabilities and control to increase business performance using their technology investments. With a knowledgeable, highly responsive team of Sage application experts and advanced cloud hosting solutions personalized to customer strengths, Cloud at Work helps its customers pivot more quickly to capitalize on new business opportunities and resolve issues faster. Businesses using Sage trust Cloud at Work to help them achieve higher levels of business productivity and resiliency that outpace competitors and help them capture more market share. Visit thecloudatwork.com for more information.

SOURCE Cloud at Work

Related Links

https://www.thecloudatwork.com

