Cloud Awards Celebrates Ten Years; Seeks 'Cloud Innovator of the Decade'

Sep 21, 2021, 08:36 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International 'Oscars of the Tech Industry,' The Cloud Awards, celebrates its ten-year anniversary this fall.
To commemorate the occasion, judges are looking for an innovator of the decade in this year's honors, alongside dozens of new categories.
James Williams, Cloud Awards Head of Operations, said: "This year the Cloud Awards celebrates an entire decade of seeking out the brightest I.T. business leaders, the best organizations to work for and the most cutting-edge innovations in cloud computing.
"We've always aimed to promote both agile start-ups and established blue-chip businesses. This year commemorates ten years of the Cloud Awards, and our 'Cloud Innovator of the Decade' award will identify the organization which has most consistently innovated between the time we first started in 2011 and now."
"We've got many other new categories for 2021, including 'Best Place to Work in the Cloud,' 'Cloud Disruptor of the Year' and 'Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing,' as well as splitting some existing categories into those aimed at either small or large end-user organizations."
Entrants should submit applications to the Cloud Awards program ahead of the deadline: October 22, 2021.
For more information, please visit the cloud computing awards website: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/
Cloud Awards Categories:
- Best Software as a Service - USA (Enterprise)
- Best Software as a Service - USA (SMB)
- Best Software as a Service - outside USA
- Best Cloud Infrastructure
- Best Platform as a Service / Cloud Middleware
- Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud
- Best Cloud Data Management Solution
- "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution
- Best Hybrid Cloud Solution
- Cloud CRM Solution of the Year
- Best Cloud HR / HRMS Solution
- Best Cloud ERP / Payroll Solution
- Best Cloud Automation Solution
- Cloud Management Solution of the Year
- Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution
- Best Use of the Cloud in a Multicloud Environment
- Best Open Source Cloud Solution
- Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing
- B2B Customer Strategy
- Security Innovation of the Year (Enterprise)
- Security Innovation of the Year (SMB)
- Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP
- Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution
- Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution
- Most Promising Start-Up
- Cloud Innovator of the Year
- Best Cloud DR / Business Continuity Solution
- Cloud Development Innovation of the Year
- Cloud Project of the Year
- Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing
- Best Environmental or 'Green' Use of the Cloud
- Best Use of the Cloud in the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Cloud Disruptor of the Year
- Best Geospatial / Aviation Cloud Solution
- Best Place to Work in the Cloud
- Best Cloud-Native Project / Solution
- Cloud Awards' Cloud Innovator of the Decade (2011-2021)
Contact:
James Williams
(212) 574-8117
[email protected]
SOURCE The Cloud Awards
