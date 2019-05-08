Cloud Based Accounting Services Provider Complete Controller Announces the Launch of its New MoreReporting Tool

Jennifer Brazer, Founder and CEO of Complete Controller comments, "While our core bookkeeping and records management services are foundational requirements for business and household accounting, advanced and customizable reporting allows customers to make truly informed decisions. Many entrepreneurs and heads of households struggle with understanding their financial reports and using their data to inform their financial strategies. With MoreReporting, we can bring this information to our customers and work with them to distill it into manageable guides for cash management, use of debt, pricing services and products, and positioning for future goals. This furthers our mission toward delivering empowerment through financial literacy."

MoreReporting has the capability for integration with Intuit's online and desktop products as well as NAICS benchmarking and KPI reporting using the latest AI technology. Complete Controller serves as the outsourced CAS (Client Accounting Services) department to CPA firms, CFOs, business coaches, and property management companies, as well as directly serving the small businesses and household markets nationwide. The company provides a fully integrated custom technology stack and subscription based accounting services to its customers. As Brazer noted, the company's value pricing model only works when efficiencies are derived from technologies that are fully integrated with the central GL software and work seamlessly within the secure cloud portal the company provides to its clients and their financial advisors.

With the introduction of AI and machine learning technologies, which the industry predicts will soon perform many of the less intelligent tasks automatically; CAS operators are staying relevant by adopting a more hands-on advisory position with their clients. Complete Controller expects that the addition of More Reporting will allow them to increase their value as advisors in common financial management topics, like cash flow and debt readiness.

"At MoreReporting we are very excited to be working closely together with Complete Controller to help achieve their goal of turning financial reporting into management advice for their clients. On top of our standard reporting and visualization capabilities, MoreReporting uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help benchmark financial results against the client's industry and discover deviating patterns and trends in performance to identify and address challenges and opportunities," says MoreReporting CEO, David Meilsoe.

"Complete Controller is one of the most visionary accounting companies we know across the country and a true industry leader. By adding MoreReporting to their menu of valuable products and services, and leveraging our cutting edge AI technology, we know they can help grow and communicate clients' financial results and progress faster and easier."

About Complete Controller(R):

Complete Controller is the nation's leading provider of virtual accounting services, servicing businesses and households alike. Utilizing Complete Controller's technology, clients gain access to a cloud-hosted desktop where their entire team and tax accountant may access the QuickBooks file, auxiliary back office tools, and critical financial documents in an efficient and secure single login environment. Complete Controller's team of US based accounting professionals are certified QuickBooksTM ProAdvisors, providing bookkeeping and controller services including training, full or partial-service bookkeeping, cash-flow management, budgeting and forecasting, vendor bill-pay and client invoicing, payables and receivables management, process and controls advisement, periodic close and customized reporting. Offering flat rate pricing, Complete Controller is the most cost effective expert accounting solution for business, family trusts, and households of any size or complexity. For more information, please visit https://www.completecontroller.com/.

