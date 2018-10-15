Cloud-based Artificial Intelligence Delivers Better Wi-Fi Quality of Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA) the market-leading supplier of broadband and Wi-Fi management software announced it has used data from its large global installed base to train its cloud AI system to assess and optimize residential customer Quality of Experience (QoE). In his Wi-Fi Now Shanghai keynote presentation on March 6th, ASSIA CEO and Chairman John Cioffi, announced ASSIA's AI model for Wi-Fi management and optimization. In a Wi-Fi Alliance special session on next-generation Wi-Fi, also at Wi-Fi Now Shanghai, Cioffi proposed a new path forward using ESM (Ergodic Spectrum Management) to guide the optimization of Wi-Fi.

Wi-Fi performance is becoming the primary determinant in how a residential customer perceives the quality of experience provided by their internet service provider. Wi-Fi can often be the weakest link in subscriber performance regardless if the wired connection is fiber, cable or copper. As a result, service providers are increasingly taking responsibility for managing and optimizing their subscribers' Wi-Fi and looking for innovative ways to deliver the best quality of experience.

"With our over 7 years of managing now over 100 million connections for our service providers across the globe, ASSIA has collected a significant mass of data—including call center and service dispatch data that the alternative solutions do not have. This put ASSIA in the unique position to train our AI system to reliably assess and optimize Wi-Fi residential performance," said ASSIA CEO and Chairman John Cioffi. "This experience led us to propose ESM (Ergodic Spectrum Management) as the industry's path forward to assuring quality Wi-Fi performance."

ESM builds statistical distributions of activity, links, and other Wi-Fi performance factors in the aggregate and uses the recurring, ergodic portions for guiding the optimization of Wi-Fi. Ergodic means the variation in time is consistent and can be characterized by a single distribution for certain states in which the Wi-Fi channel exists. Cioffi proposed the industry adopt ESM in three stages from today's simpler systems to more advanced systems. Each stage represents an increase in the data shared across the industry and controlled through the cloud.

ASSIA also presented its unique QoE connection-component metric, "stability". This index has four potential ratings, from "very unstable", to "unstable", "stable" and "very stable".

ASSIA will continue to pursue and further develop Wi-Fi cloud management interfaces in the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) and related open source initiatives. While the Wi-Fi Alliance and those contributing to the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi standard have defined several future versions, real-world testing and usage is behind. ASSIA believes its recent breakthroughs can assist in moving the innovations forward.

