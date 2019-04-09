Cloud Based Video Conference Service Provider, IVCi, Discusses How Video Conferencing Can Be Used to Improve Sales Calls and Close Deals

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many companies, regardless of size, rely on sales calls to close deals and help increase their revenue. However, many times it is hard to know if the person on the other end of the line is paying attention and remaining engaged during the entire sales presentation. For this reason, IVCi, a cloud based video conference service provider, has compiled a few ways video conferencing can be used to improve sales calls and close deals.

More Casual Conversations. Video conferencing allows for presenters to gauge how the audience is responding to the sales pitch or presentation. Having the ability to see the individuals you are presenting to allows you to observe both verbal and non-verbal cues and adjust your presentation accordingly. If the audience seems confused with what you are saying, you can take the time to change course and expand on points more clearly, resulting in a more productive call for all.

Eye Contact. Not only do video calls allow you to hold a more casual and relaxed conversation, but they also give you the chance to make eye contact with your potential clients. Eye contact is another way to gauge how your audience is responding to the presentation and ensure that you have their full attention, keeping them engaged throughout the entire sales pitch.

Develop Relationships and Build Trust from The Start. In a world where audio sales calls are popular, video calls allow businesses to take the extra step and form a relationship with potential clients right from the start. Having the ability to meet face-to-face with potential customers gives you the chance to make a great first impression and instill trust in those you are presenting to.

Control the Meeting. Video conferencing enables the host to take control of the meeting and ensure that the agenda is followed. As the host, you are encouraged to ensure that all participants identify themselves when speaking or presenting information, however, you also have the ability to mute microphones of certain attendees during the sales pitch, as well as share screens to present engaging visuals and informative documents that will help close a deal.

More and more companies are moving away from the traditional audio sales call to the more flexible and beneficial video conferencing sales calls. Not only can these video conferencing benefits be helpful for closing a deal, but they can also be used throughout the entire business relationship, ensuring that each meeting is as professional and productive as the first.

