HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to keeping businesses up to date with the latest in audio-visual technology, cloud based video conferencing service, IVCi, shares 3 reasons why flexibility in conference room setups is crucial.

With the fast pace of the modern business world, it's important that meeting spaces are planned in a way that can grow and adapt to the needs of the office. As technology continues to advance and play a bigger role in the way we collaborate, it's now possible to leverage cutting-edge equipment and quality design to create a conference room greater efficiency than ever before.

Listed below are just a few of the reasons why flexibility should be a major consideration when putting together an effective conference room.

Adaptability For Every Team. It's very rare that a meeting space will be utilized by a single group of employees and making the most of a limited area is critical - especially for small to mid-sized businesses. Taking steps to make a conference room more flexible through smart design decisions will lead to a space that allows most any employee to instantly bring their ideas to life.

At the end of the day, utility is king when it comes to creating a space that fosters collaboration. Steps like creating a totally wireless conference room and leveraging the accessibility that smart technology provides is the key to a meeting space that can change to suit the needs of a presenter or team.

More Effective Communication. At its core, a conference room is intended to foster communication. Audio and video conferencing have been around for quite some time, but a modern meeting space should be all about providing options. Needs and preferences for collaboration among different teams will vary, and a quality conference room should be able to roll with the punches. Steps like utilizing a cloud-based video conferencing service for a more effective and flexible platform reduces time spent dealing with technology and streamlines the communication process.

Simply put, a flexible conference room gives employees the ability to focus on the job at hand rather than interrupting the flow of a meeting to deal with the minutia of managing technology.

Cost Savings Through Efficient Design. In the modern conference room, technology with a singular purpose takes up valuable space and resources that could be better utilized by a multi-purpose device. With effective use of technology like smart speakers, companies can save money and get an audio-visual conferencing tool with a virtual assistant included as well. Flexibility is all about having equipment that can play multiple roles in order to minimize investment and make the most of the room.

ABOUT IVCi

IVCi Video Conferencing Company is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services. We partner with you to set a Collaboration & Migration Strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

