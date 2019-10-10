HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology has permeated every industry in the 21st century, and this is becoming truer every day in the healthcare world. New wearable devices, telehealth providers, and universal patient data clouds are all transforming the way we do healthcare in the U.S, and it's transforming fast. These advances in technology are playing a huge role in increasing healthcare center revenue, decreasing spending, and having an overall positive effect on the bottom line. Cloud based video conferencing service provider, IVCi, discusses three ways the U.S can reduce spending on healthcare by going virtual. Find out how modern AV tech can help your healthcare center's bottom line below.

Deliver health services regardless of time & location: There are numerous areas throughout the U.S with little to no convenient access to quality healthcare. There are also plenty of patients who view taking a trip to a clinic or hospital as a long winded journey due to health issues. The biggest benefit of telehealth lies in its accessibility. While many people may struggle to find adequate care, providing a form of virtual healthcare allows them to gain access to valuable healthcare communication systems. This allows visiting nurses to monitor a patient's health from a distance, lowering transportation costs. Doctors can also save time from decreased visit frequency from these kinds of patients, increasing their time to spend with inpatient care. Increases patient engagement to reduce appointment time: Virtual health technology allows patients to fill out questionnaires and track their personal health data regularly. This kind of technology can reduce waiting times and appointment times, as all the paperwork, check-up procedures, and data can be streamlined into one system and condensed into a single document for doctors to examine. Patients feel more engaged in their healthcare, alongside increasing the efficiency of healthcare center operations, allowing for a greater number of appointments and higher earnings. Increased use of wearable consumer devices: Wearable devices are powerful healthcare tools, especially for people with chronic pain or lifetime conditions. They can be used to track anything from sleep cycles to blood sugar levels, then enabled to send patient data securely to their healthcare practitioner. Giving the customer the power to track their own conditions, paired with a medical professional's oversight, can lead to fewer in-person visits, freeing up time for more patient visits.

New digital advancements in the healthcare world are sure to come, all of which will likely make telehealth and virtual healthcare even more plausible and sustainable. Besides its benefit for a business's bottom line, virtual healthcare provides higher accessibility to quality healthcare and increased patient health awareness, two undeniably great positives. Test out a few ways your healthcare center can incorporate virtual healthcare today.

