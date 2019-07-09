Cloud Based Video Conferencing Service Provider, IVCi, Recaps Their Habitat SoundScaping Event

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The entire cloud based video conferencing service team at IVCi dedicated a substantial amount of effort into showcasing their hard work and making their event a success. Following the Habitat SoundScaping event, IVCi recaps the occasion and shares their post-event takeaways.

Sharing a more detailed description of what Habitat SoundScaping could potentially bring to the work environment, the event highlighted the new and innovative ways on how Habitat SoundScaping is able to create a stress-free and calming virtual environment within the office space. The Habitat SoundScaping event also introduced major opportunities for clients to come face to face with the individuals who make Habitat SoundScaping possible. The event gave way and opened the floor, encouraging smaller group conversations to form and allowed those attending to experience a more personal introduction to the system.

Poly has developed the Habitat SoundScaping system in order to improve current conditions within the office environment. Through the platform of the hosted event, we were able to share more information regarding the system. The Habitat SoundScaping system is intended to mask the everyday background sights and sounds of those working in the same general office space. We teamed up with Poly to show our clients how the minimization, or in this case complete removal, of distractions within the work environment could be beneficial to those working. Explaining how audio of natural elements such as waterfalls and streams become the replacement of daily work chatter helped to educate event attendees about all information regarding SoundScaping. Throughout the event, the entire team pushed to hone in on the benefits that can be seen with the usage of these developed products.

All in all, the project benefited greatly from the exposure the event brought. The established connections between IVCi, Poly, and our clients are key to achieving the ultimate goal of increased usage of the Habitat SoundScaping. The intended purpose of the event was to reach our audience of potential clients and share in-depth information defining this product. As a complete overview of the occasion, our marketing team provided us with an exceptional event that shined light on this project and presented Habitat SoundScaping in the best way imaginable.

ABOUT IVCi

IVCi video conferencing company is a global technology leader for standardized, yet scalable, Collaborative Meeting Spaces, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Cloud Based Services and industry leading back-end Managed Services. We partner with you to set a Collaboration & Migration Strategy, which includes identifying, deploying, and managing the ideal technology mix to improve your business' bottom line and support the most ambitious ROI models that support and justify your investments.

SOURCE IVCi