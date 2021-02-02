Cloud Collaboration Expert Onix Earns Top LumApps Award

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's competitive marketplace, it helps to have strong partners to support your business. In the case of LumApps, a leader in intranet platforms, one of those partners is the leading cloud solutions provider, Onix . In recognition of this alliance, LumApps has presented its Best Partner at Scale award to Onix.

This award goes to the LumApps partner that has demonstrated a strong ability to grow a team of able and capable experts to recommend, implement and support LumApps intranet solutions for customers.

"Onix has been a close partner of LumApps since the beginning of our activities in North America five years ago and has been closely linked to our success since then," said Julien Jurion, LumApps Director, U.S. Strategic Alliances. "Very early, Onix decided to invest in dedicated experts to support our joint customers. This is why customers of all sizes trust Onix in their LumApps journey. I am very glad that we can rely on a partner with such a great team of professionals. The award of Best Partner at Scale is much deserved, and I am looking forward to a great year ahead!"

Since the start of its strategic partnership with LumApps, Onix has built a dedicated team of project managers, implementation and change consultants and designers. This team has deployed dozens of projects for customers across the LumApps customer base. In 2019, Onix became LumApps' first certified partner through its new certification program.

"We're honored to be named LumApps Best Partner at Scale. We invested in this product because we saw a large void in this intranet space that desperately needed a modern, next-gen solution that could shake up the market. We believe LumApps to be that powerhouse of a product," said John Lawler, Onix's Director of Collaboration and Productivity Professional Services. "In the coming years, we see LumApps value and adoption akin to that of Salesforce in the CRM market. It will be a key solution for the collaboration and communication strategy for many organizations. We are very happy about the recognition this year and excited about our future growth with LumApps."

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates customers with consulting services for cloud infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to achieve clients' strategic cloud computing goals.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio, Onix serves its customers with virtual teams in major metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York. Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

