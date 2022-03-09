Cloud Computing Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc. & Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cloud Computing Market Analysis Report by Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cloud-computing-market-size-industry-analysis

Cloud Computing Market - Drivers & Challenges

The cloud computing market is driven by the increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting. However, system integration issues will be a major factor supporting the cloud computing market. Various enterprises are adopting cloud computing services, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions, as they are cost-effective and an alternative to traditional IT deployments.

Some of key Cloud Computing Players:

The cloud computing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product development to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Adobe Inc. - The company offers a creative cloud collection of more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers hybrid cloud, ISV solutions, and others.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers an integrated cloud suite with photos, offices, and others.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers hybrid cloud solutions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - The company offers different models such as SaaS, PaaS, and other models.

Cloud Computing Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

SaaS - size, and forecast 2020-2025

IaaS - size, and forecast 2020-2025

PaaS - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud Computing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 287.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.37 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Internet services and infrastructure

2.3.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Engineering phase

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application by Service

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers of price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rates and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

In 2020, North America dominated the global cloud computing market, followed by markets in Europe, APAC, South America and MEA.

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-202

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting

8.1.2 Rise in adoption of cloud among SMEs

8.1.3 Control over data backup and recovery

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 System integration issues

8.2.2 Network connectivity issues and latency

8.2.3 Vendor lock-in and operational complexities

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security

8.3.2 Strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants

8.3.3 Increase in cloud orchestration and cloud management software

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 45: Adobe Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Adobe Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 47: Adobe Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 48: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 53: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Overview

Exhibit 64: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Key news

Exhibit 66: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Oracle Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 80: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 82: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 85: SAP SE - Overview

Exhibit 86: SAP SE - Business segments

Exhibit 87: SAP SE - Key news

Exhibit 88: SAP SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: SAP SE - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations





