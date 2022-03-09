Cloud Computing Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc. & Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 09, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud computing market is expected to grow by USD 287.03 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 17% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for cloud computing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising adoption of cloud solutions from various end-user industries will facilitate the cloud computing market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cloud Computing Market Analysis Report by Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
Cloud Computing Market - Drivers & Challenges
The cloud computing market is driven by the increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting. However, system integration issues will be a major factor supporting the cloud computing market. Various enterprises are adopting cloud computing services, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions, as they are cost-effective and an alternative to traditional IT deployments.
Some of key Cloud Computing Players:
The cloud computing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product development to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Adobe Inc. - The company offers a creative cloud collection of more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers hybrid cloud, ISV solutions, and others.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers an integrated cloud suite with photos, offices, and others.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers hybrid cloud solutions.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP -The company offers different models such as SaaS, PaaS, and other models.
Cloud Computing Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- SaaS - size, and forecast 2020-2025
- IaaS - size, and forecast 2020-2025
- PaaS - size, and forecast 2020-2025
Cloud Computing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Cloud Computing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 17%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 287.03 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.37
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
