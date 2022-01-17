Cloud Computing Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and Geography Segments | Global Forecast to 2025

Key Cloud Computing Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 287.03 billion YoY growth (%): 20.37% Performing market contribution: North America at 40% Key consumer countries: US, Germany , China , Japan , and UK

Regional Market Analysis

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for cloud computing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising adoption of cloud solutions from various end-user industries will facilitate the cloud computing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Strategies

Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are a few of the key vendors in the Cloud Computing Market.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product development to compete in the market.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - In March 2021 , HPE launched a new portfolio of AMD EPYC processor-based offerings and claimed #1 position in performance, energy efficiency, database analytic workloads, and Java applications.

In , HPE launched a new portfolio of AMD EPYC processor-based offerings and claimed #1 position in performance, energy efficiency, database analytic workloads, and Java applications. International Business Machines Corp - In March 2021 , IBM announced a collaboration with the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide skills-based training courses on the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) 2.0 platform.

In , IBM announced a collaboration with the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide skills-based training courses on the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) 2.0 platform. Oracle Corp - In October 2020 , the company launched Oracle Cloud Observability and Management platform, which is a suite of services to enable better visibility and insight across both cloud-native and traditional technologies, whether deployed in multicloud or on-premises environments

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Cloud Computing Market.

Increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting:

SMEs have started opting for public solutions to scale up or scale down the hardware and resources. Apart from CAPEX reduction, cloud computing solutions can facilitate faster storage, processing, and communication lines. Clouds also enable the deployment of applications without the need for provisioning hosting capabilities. Cloud services provide security, facilitate optimum use of resources, and provide the reliability of a normal dedicated server and cloud resources. The above-mentioned factors are increasing revenue generation for vendors, contributing to the growth of the cloud computing market size. The increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting is one of the significant factors driving the market growth.

Cloud Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 287.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

