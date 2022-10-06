Cloud Computing Market In Government Sector to grow by USD 25.41 Bn in 2022, Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled cloud computing market in government sector by Product (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market is expected to increase by USD 25.41 bn. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry. Request Free Sample Report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The increased cross-functional service, growing demand for cloud computing to decrease IT expenditure, and rising demand for the OPEX model will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing operating expenses is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. Buy Sample Report.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cloud computing market in the government sector forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Segmentation

Product

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud computing market in the government sector report covers the following areas:

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Size

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Trends

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for cloud-based security as one of the prime reasons driving the Cloud Computing Market in the Government Sector growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the cloud computing market in government sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud computing market in government sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud computing market in the government sector across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cloud computing market in government sector vendors

Cloud Computing Market In Government Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $25.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

