Cloud Computing Market In Government Sector to grow by USD 25.41 Bn in 2022, Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

Oct 06, 2022, 19:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled cloud computing market in government sector by Product (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market is expected to increase by USD 25.41 bn. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry. Request Free Sample Report.
- Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?
- What are the major trends in the market?
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Who are the top players in the market?
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- How big is the North American market
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The increased cross-functional service, growing demand for cloud computing to decrease IT expenditure, and rising demand for the OPEX model will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing operating expenses is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. Buy Sample Report.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cloud computing market in the government sector forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
- Product
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud computing market in the government sector report covers the following areas:
- Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Size
- Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Trends
- Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rising demand for cloud-based security as one of the prime reasons driving the Cloud Computing Market in the Government Sector growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the cloud computing market in government sector growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud computing market in government sector size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud computing market in the government sector across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cloud computing market in government sector vendors
|
Cloud Computing Market In Government Sector Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.04%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$25.41 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.48
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 AT and T Inc.
- Exhibit 103: AT and T Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: AT and T Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Capgemini Service SAS
- Exhibit 107: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus
- 10.7 CGI Inc.
- Exhibit 112: CGI Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: CGI Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: CGI Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: CGI Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: CGI Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Citrix Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Equinix Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Equinix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Equinix Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Lumen Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 142: Research methodology
- Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 144: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations
