Cloud Computing Market Research Analysis from Internet Services & Infrastructure Industry Suggest Growth Worth $ 287.03 Billion post COVID-19 Pandemic|17,000+ Technavio Reports

Sep 17, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 287.03 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cloud computing market to register a decelerating CAGR of over 17%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the system integration issues will hamper the market growth, as per this latest cloud computing market research report.
Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cloud Computing Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- SaaS
- IaaS
- PaaS
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our cloud computing market research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth cloud computing market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cloud Computing Market size
- Cloud Computing Market trends
- Cloud Computing Market industry analysis
Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud computing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud computing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud computing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud computing market vendors
