Cloud Computing Market Size in K-12 Education Sector to Grow by USD 1.74 Bn | 55% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Service - Software as a service, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service

Geography - North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

Vendor Insights

Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Built In Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Ellucian Co. LP

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Verizon Communications Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 55 percent of market growth. In North America's K-12 education sector, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for cloud computing. The market in this region, however, will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

Teachers conduct classes, conduct student evaluations, and construct assignment plans in a virtual teaching space using cloud computing technology, which will help the cloud computing market in the K-12 education sector grow in North America throughout the forecast period

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The SaaS segment's cloud computing market share will expand significantly in the K-12 education sector. Due to various advantages such as simpler administration, elastic scalability, geographical independence or mobility, rapid data access, and reliably lower cost of ownership, SaaS is expected to continue to rise in the education sector in the future years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing usage of e-learning due to increased digitization and mushrooming startups delivering MOOCs is one of the important drivers driving the worldwide cloud computing market growth in the K-12 education sector. Another market trend in the K-12 education sector that is likely to have a favorable impact on the industry in the forecast period is the integration of IoT with cloud computing. However, data security and privacy issues are one of the major roadblocks to the global cloud computing market's expansion in the K-12 education sector.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Cloud Computing Market Scope in K-12 Education Sector Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Blackboard Inc., Built In Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 Software as a service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Infrastructure as a service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Platform as a service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.8 HP Inc.

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

10.11 NetApp Inc.

10.12 Oracle Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

