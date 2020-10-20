Cloud Computing Market Worth $ 718.07 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 13.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Global Cloud Computing Market Overview

Factors such as growing digital transformation among industries, rising penetration of internet and mobile devices across the world, and increase in consumption of big data are the primary drivers fostering the market growth. The development of next-generation industrial solutions will be cloud enhanced and require a cloud platform to showcase their digital business capabilities. Furthermore, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, 5G, use of real-time analytics enabled by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is likely to boost the utility of this computing technology among organizations.

Some of the factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include increasing use of cloud-based solutions, increasing need for businesses to offer flexible work options to their employees as well as improved internet connectivity. The major players in the market are Google LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc, Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Cisco Systems, and Adobe Systems Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cloud Computing Market on the basis of Service, Deployment, End user, and Geography.

Cloud Computing Market by Service

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)



Platform as a Service (PaaS)



Software as a Service (SaaS)

Cloud Computing Market by Deployment

public cloud



private cloud



hybrid cloud

Cloud Computing Market by End User

BFSI



IT and telecom



Manufacturing, retail and consumer goods



Media and entertainment



Government and public sector

Cloud Computing Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

