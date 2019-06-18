Cloud Computing Providers, Comport, List and Explain Four Backup Strategies

RAMSEY, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective backup strategies are critical in this age of security hazards. While a proactive approach to cloud security can prevent the bulk of issues that might necessitate use of your backups, it's still important to have a plan in place for the worst-case scenario. Cloud computing providers offer valuable peace of mind via multiple backup strategies, the most effective of which are detailed below:

Virtualization. An inherently flexible approach to data backup, virtualization allows enterprises to tailor their security strategy according to the unique demands of their environment and industry. This approach involves virtual versions of critical devices or networks, which can be run in layers fully abstracted from the original hardware. This degree of separation holds a myriad of benefits, including minimal deployment costs, power savings, full resource utilization, and improved security.

On-Premise Backups. On premise backups can prove beneficial when cloud or virtualized solutions are unavailable. Stored in the same geographic location as the server itself, these backups offer instantaneous access to data that could otherwise prove out of reach. Although vulnerable to natural disasters and other security concerns, on premise systems can play a valuable role in comprehensive backup strategies.

Cloud Backups. The cloud has completely changed how enterprises approach backup. Once relegated to on premise systems or virtualization, today's organizations can take advantage of the many opportunities the modern cloud provides. Cloud solutions offer the greatest value to enterprises looking to leverage a hybrid cloud strategy; this approach minimizes startup costs while ensuring seamless integration into an already functioning backup system.

3-2-1 Strategy. Why settle for just one approach to data backup? Each method holds its own unique benefits, but each also comes accompanied by at least one notable downside. Modern 3-2-1 strategies allow enterprises to make the most of multiple backup approaches, thereby removing many of the concerns that could arise if just one backup solution is pursued.

As its name suggests, this solution involves the use of three different backup strategies. Two of these should be local but maintained on different mediums, while a third system should remain entirely offsite.

The various backup strategies highlighted above can play an integral role in maintaining a secure and streamlined digital environment. By having a reliable backup strategy on hand, enterprises can minimize downtime and reduce the likelihood of falling prey to ransomware attacks. While preferred backup solutions may vary from one organization to the next, no company can escape the need for developing this critical security protocol.

