Cloud Constellation Corporation Selects Satellite Manufacturer LeoStella

WASHINGTON, D.C. and SEATTLE, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Constellation Corporation announced today they have selected LeoStella to manufacture the SpaceBelt™ satellite constellation.

Cloud Constellation's SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service (DSaaS) offers secure, global managed network services and cloud data storage in space to enterprise, government and military organizations. Unlike the low Earth orbit (LEO) mega constellations, SpaceBelt™'s patented architecture has the distinct advantage that a constellation of only ten satellites are required in LEO which greatly reduces the cost, complexity and time to market.

Seattle-based LeoStella is a state-of-the-art small satellite design and manufacturing company, revolutionizing constellation construction by building smallsats cost-effectively and at scale. Founded as a joint venture between Spaceflight Industries and Thales Alenia Space, the company was created to meet the growing demand for efficient satellite design and manufacturing for the growing number of constellations. By removing the barriers of building satellite constellations, LeoStella is helping organizations and markets change the world.

Brian Rider, Chief Technology Officer, LeoStella said: "We created LeoStella to enable innovative space constellations and forward-thinking businesses such as Cloud Constellation. The SpaceBelt™ DSaaS will bring a powerful new capability for global data security. The technology exists to leverage affordable satellites to create the on-orbit cloud and we are very excited to bring our solutions to the SpaceBelt™ mission."

Cliff Beek, CEO, President of Cloud Constellation Corporation, said: "LeoStella's innovation and engineering solutions have provided us with a sense of confidence that they understand and can achieve our mission. It is their forward leaning culture, which is most refreshing. Our teams have meshed well, and there is an ever-present confidence that SpaceBelt™ will be delivered as envisioned."

About Cloud Constellation Corporation:

A New Dimension in Cybersecurity. Cloud Constellation Corporation's SpaceBelt™ DSaaS is a patented, secure space-based global managed network and cloud data storage service that enables the highest level of data security whether at rest or in motion for enterprises, governments and military organizations around the world. Additional information is available at www.spacebelt.com.

About LeoStella:

LeoStella, a joint venture between Thales Alenia Space (JV between Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%), and Spaceflight Industries, was founded in 2018 to leverage agile satellite design and efficient manufacturing to support the emerging space constellation market. LeoStella has recently opened a purpose-built factory in the Seattle, WA area. Additional information is available at www.leostella.com

Media Contacts:



Cloud Constellation Corporation

Dennis R. Gatens

571.577.0726

dgatens@spacebelt.com

LeoStella

Christie Melby

206.282.4923 ext. 127

christine@communiquepr.com

SOURCE Cloud Constellation Corporation

Related Links

http://www.spacebelt.com

