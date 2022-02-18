Cloud Data Warehouse Market to grow by USD 10.42 bn | Technavio

Market Scope

The cloud data warehouse market covers the following areas:

Cloud Data Warehouse Market Sizing

Cloud Data Warehouse Market Forecast

Cloud Data Warehouse Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The growing penetration of IoT-enabled devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cloud data warehouse market. The increase in the use of IoT-connected devices worldwide has resulted in the generation of large amounts of data. These devices have led to an exponential increase in data center network traffic over the years, which has increased the need for effective data storage and data analytics. Therefore, enterprises are investing in storage systems and big data analytics to manage and analyze the data effectively to derive business intelligence insights. Cloud data centers undergo constant upgrades to satisfy big data storage and processing needs. The data is suitable for large enterprises, such as e-commerce solution providers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), primarily for their business growth. The emergence and growth of edge computing facilities will further drive the need for cloud storage infrastructure. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for cloud data warehouses further.

The rising cybersecurity threats will challenge the cloud data warehouse market during the forecast period. Enterprises across different industry verticals are concerned about the security of sensitive information, which includes customers' personal details, financial information, and organizations' intellectual property. Furthermore, new data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), are being enforced to protect sensitive data. Enterprises must ensure security features, such as data encryption, regulatory compliance, multi-factor authentication, and securing personally identifiable information (PII) before deploying storage systems to prevent such attacks. These factors have increased the cost and overall operational expenses for enterprises.

Some Companies Mentioned and Their Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers cloud data warehouse to BigQuery with a proven migration framework.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Amazon Redshift that provides insights with fast, easy, and secure cloud data warehousing at scale.

Cloudera Inc. - The company offers CDP Data Warehouse that enables IT to deliver a cloud-native self-service analytic experience to BI analysts.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform that transforms IT into a service consumed on-demand.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers IBM data warehouse solutions that are available on premises, on the cloud, or as an integrated appliance.

Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the IT consulting and other services market, which is the parent market of the cloud data warehouse market, includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Cloud Data Warehouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., and Teradata Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Organization

Market segments

Comparison by Organization

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Organization

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Snowflake Inc.

Teradata Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

