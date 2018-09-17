Cloud Defining the Workplace of the Future

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital era is driving companies in Asia Pacific to reinvent their growth strategies. Changing business models and intensifying competition is demanding enterprises to implement processes and technologies that can enable being competitive in the digital era. Realizing greater productivity and efficiency is emerging as a key business priority for organizations to achieve sustained growth.

Business productivity tools and technologies are thus gaining high importance for organizations. According to global research consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan, the need to improve productivity is one of the most important drivers to IT investments for organizations in Asia Pacific. Further, investing in Unified Communication and Collaboration, is a key technology investment priority in 2017,2018.

Cloud based deployment are creating greater value for organizations in terms of Opex based pricing models, greater flexibility offered and ability to optimize IT staff. Cloud adoption is witnessing significant adoption in the region and Indonesia. According to Frost & Sullivan, total cloud spend in Indonesia is estimated to reach USD 1074.9 Million by 2022, clearly highlighting the increasing maturity of cloud ecosystem and adoption.

Telkomtelstra, as a leading end-to-end managed solutions service provider, together with a Cloud Service Provider (CSP), Microsoft Indonesia, has now provided a cloud-based Microsoft Ofﬁce 365 solution that is integrated with the Managed WAN Optimisation Service. The utilization of Ofﬁce 365 will allow organizations to improve their business collaboration, efﬁciency and productivity. This will allow organizations to have more efﬁcient cost management, support and network performance when rolling out the Ofﬁce 365 cloud platform. The spending can then be optimised by converting CAPEX to OPEX. Ofﬁce 365 has been proved as a very effective and efﬁcient business solution.

Given the strategic importance of business productivity and collaboration for Indonesian organizations, Telkomtelstra has developed a newsletter edition on business productivity tools, featuring research from Frost & Sullivan.

About Telkomtelstra

Telkomtelstra is an end-to-end managed solutions provider committed to empowering enterprises in Indonesia. Telkomtelstra aims to solve its customers' business challenges, by helping them to optimise, grow, and transform their businesses through our managed ICT solutions.

Telkomtelstra is a joint venture between PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom Indonesia), Indonesia's largest telecommunications operator, and Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra), a regional leader in enterprise services. Leveraging the strengths of both Telkom Indonesia and Telstra, Telkomtelstra brings an unparalleled combination of deep local market expertise and global managed solutions experience.

