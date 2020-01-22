Cloud For Utilities Announces New Innovation Consortium Member, VertexOne

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud for Utilities Innovation Consortium aligns industry thought leaders from utility companies and leading technology firms to establish best practices related to cloud computing and digital solutions for the utility industry.

Cloud for Utilities is pleased to announce VertexOne as the newest Technology Partner of the Cloud for Utilities Innovation Consortium. As an partner, VertexOne will work with other utility industry leaders to author white papers, and attend the Best Practice Working Groups.

"We are excited to partner with Cloud for Utilities in this strategic opportunity as they continue to educate utilities in the sector we pioneered over 20 years ago. As the majority of the utilities industry are now adopting cloud-based solutions like VertexOne, we believe it is an opportunity to work with Cloud for Utilities to continue to lead this market through innovations, idea sharing, and helping utilities understand the journey that so many others have already made with VertexOne," said Andrew Jornod, CEO, VertexOne.

"We are pleased to have VertexOne as a member of the Cloud for Utilities Innovation Consortium," said Rick Cutter, Managing Director, Cloud for Utilities. "We look forward to their thought leaders' contributions for the advancement of the utility industry."

About VertexOne

Dedicated solely to the utility industry, VertexOne Business Services has been a recognized leader in customer experience solutions for the past 20 years. VertexOne serves nearly 23 million end customers for 36 electric, gas, water and waste water clients across North America. Through a wide range of innovative services and solutions—including the VertexOne™ cloud platform inclusive of Customer Information System, Mobile Workforce Management, Meter Data Management, and Customer Self Service—VertexOne helps utilities more efficiently deliver a compelling customer experience while also driving utility operations forward.

For more information, visit vertexone.net .

About Cloud for Utilities

Cloud for Utilities is the preeminent resource for cloud business models focused on the utility industry. The organization focuses on the education, best practices, supporting career advancement, improving organization success, and supports the advancement of cloud business models in the utility industry.

