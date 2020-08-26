Cloud Foundry Foundation Announces Dates for Virtual European Summit, Opens Call for Papers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to the Cloud Foundry developer experience for Kubernetes, today announced the annual Cloud Foundry Summit Europe will be held virtually from Wednesday, October 21 through Thursday, October 22, 2020, with a focus on building community among new users and fostering collaboration for those who use and build the platform.

"Cloud Foundry is hands down the best developer experience for Kubernetes and our second virtual Cloud Foundry Summit will cultivate collaboration across the globe, bringing together long-time contributors and developers with more recent community members in an interactive, educational atmosphere," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "The Summit gives project teams the ability to share the work they've done, as well as the innovative ways users are consuming the platform."

The Summit will be held over two afternoons on Central European Time with sessions tailored to the virtual format. The Cloud Foundry Foundation will join forces with the community-elected program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers interactive platform education. The call for papers opens today and closes Thursday, September 10.

Tracks will include the Contributor Track, with updates from projects and roadmap discussions; the Developer Track, featuring end user stories and demos; the New to Cloud Foundry Track, with introductions to the project's architecture, how to get started and more; Lightning Talk Demos, enabling the community to share a demo and collect feedback from peers; and the Diversity Luncheon, which will feature an agenda devoted to equity and inclusivity.

The event will include a virtual networking area to provide an online version of face-to-face networking and digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore. The Diversity Luncheon, Hands-On Labs, Project Office Hours, Community Awards and a special New Summit Attendee AMA will take place over the course of Summit. Themed activity breaks and Game Night will offer recreational participation for the community. More details will be shared soon.

The Diversity Scholarship application will be open until Friday, October 9. More details are here .

If you are interested in sponsoring Summit, please download the Sponsorship Prospectus . Sponsorship deadline is Friday, October 2.

The registration fee for the Cloud Foundry Virtual Summit is €40. Register for the event here .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Google, HCL, IBM, SAP, SUSE, SwissCom and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, KubeCF, cf-for-k8s, Eirini, Project Quarks, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

