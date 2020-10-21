Cloud Foundry Foundation Members Double Down on the Cloud Foundry Developer Experience for Kubernetes at Second Virtual Summit

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry European Summit -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to open source projects simplifying the cloud native developer experience on Kubernetes, kicked off its virtual Cloud Foundry European Summit today, with announcements from Alibaba, anynines, Atos, EngineerBetter, evoila, HCL, Mendix, MinIO, SAP, Stark & Wayne, SUSE, and VMware, reinforcing the powerful developer experience on Kubernetes enabled by Cloud Foundry.

The EU Summit, which takes place today and tomorrow on Central European Time, delivers a fast-paced, high-energy format with abbreviated sessions tailored to the virtual experience, along with a renewed focus on collaboration and community engagement. Three tracks are devoted to project contributors, developers, and those new to Cloud Foundry. Special events include Hands-On Labs, Community Awards, Project Office Hours, and the Diversity Conversation, as well as Game Night, themed activity breaks, and digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore.

Cloud Foundry Foundation separately announced major updates to three of its most critical projects: cf-for-k8s, KubeCF, and Stratos are each rolling out new features that underscore the unification of Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes to simplify cloud native software development. Highlights include:

Cf-for-k8s v1.0: New features offer modularity and flexibility, without compromising developer productivity.

KubeCF v4.5: New release includes production-ready Eirini, now supported in commercial distributions of Cloud Foundry.

Stratos v4.2: New updates add management of Kubernetes and Helm to the project.

"Developers choose Cloud Foundry because it simplifies their workflows in an increasingly complicated cloud native landscape, and because Cloud Foundry is the proven developer experience for Kubernetes," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Cloud Foundry Summit provides a natural gathering place for the makers and users of Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes to share best practices, plot project roadmaps, and envision the next generation of Cloud Foundry technologies."

The event is made possible by Platinum sponsors IBM Cloud, SAP, SUSE, and VMware Tanzu.

News from Foundation members includes:

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Google, HCL, IBM, SAP, SUSE, Swisscom, and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, KubeCF, cf-for-k8s, Eirini, Project Quarks, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

