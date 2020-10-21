Cloud Foundry Foundation Members Double Down on the Cloud Foundry Developer Experience for Kubernetes at Second Virtual Summit
News from members Alibaba, anynines, Atos, EngineerBetter, evoila, HCL, Mendix, MinIO, SAP, Stark & Wayne, SUSE, and VMware highlight the continued expansion and innovation of the Cloud Foundry ecosystem
Oct 21, 2020, 03:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry European Summit -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the cloud native developer experience on Kubernetes, kicked off its virtual Cloud Foundry European Summit today, with announcements from Alibaba, anynines, Atos, EngineerBetter, evoila, HCL, Mendix, MinIO, SAP, Stark & Wayne, SUSE, and VMware, reinforcing the powerful developer experience on Kubernetes enabled by Cloud Foundry.
The EU Summit, which takes place today and tomorrow on Central European Time, delivers a fast-paced, high-energy format with abbreviated sessions tailored to the virtual experience, along with a renewed focus on collaboration and community engagement. Three tracks are devoted to project contributors, developers, and those new to Cloud Foundry. Special events include Hands-On Labs, Community Awards, Project Office Hours, and the Diversity Conversation, as well as Game Night, themed activity breaks, and digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore.
Cloud Foundry Foundation separately announced major updates to three of its most critical projects: cf-for-k8s, KubeCF, and Stratos are each rolling out new features that underscore the unification of Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes to simplify cloud native software development. Highlights include:
- Cf-for-k8s v1.0: New features offer modularity and flexibility, without compromising developer productivity.
- KubeCF v4.5: New release includes production-ready Eirini, now supported in commercial distributions of Cloud Foundry.
- Stratos v4.2: New updates add management of Kubernetes and Helm to the project.
"Developers choose Cloud Foundry because it simplifies their workflows in an increasingly complicated cloud native landscape, and because Cloud Foundry is the proven developer experience for Kubernetes," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Cloud Foundry Summit provides a natural gathering place for the makers and users of Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes to share best practices, plot project roadmaps, and envision the next generation of Cloud Foundry technologies."
The event is made possible by Platinum sponsors IBM Cloud, SAP, SUSE, and VMware Tanzu.
News from Foundation members includes:
- Alibaba announced Cloud Lakehouse, the next-generation analytics architecture that can deliver significant data-based values and intelligence through cross-platform computing, intelligent cache, hot/cold data separation, storage improvement and performance acceleration. The company also announced PAI-DSW 2.0, the latest cloud-native machine-learning Interactive Development Platform, providing an optimal environment for developers that is easy-to-use, compatible with community plug-ins and supports multi-development environments like JupyterLab, WebIDE and Terminal.
- anynines announced the extension of a9s PaaS, the public Cloud Foundry platform operated since 2013 which comes with integrated data services for Cloud Foundry. Recently, multiple Kubernetes extensions have been launched in closed beta. For customers requiring a dedicated environment, a9s PaaS is also available as a software distribution called a9s Platform.
- Atos announced that the certified Atos Cloud Foundry Platform has been enriched with the adoption and on-boarding of the different flavors of Eirini, Quarks and KubeCF, enabling customers to take full advantage of container technology powered by Kubernetes and cloud native applications. Certified for 5 years, the Atos Cloud Foundry Platform has been providing a multi-cloud managed certified environment to Atos' customers. To learn more: https://atos.net/en/solutions/multi-cloud-application-platform.
- EngineerBetter announced a private, invite-only beta of a hosted Concourse service. The company has also refreshed their Concourse training course, bringing it up-to-date with the latest versions of Concourse and polishing it for online, instructor-led delivery. This training, along with Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes for Cloud Foundry Users, Cloud Foundry Operator and BOSH Release Author courses, are all available to book for online delivery now.
- evoila announced the extension of its Dell VxRail/VMware HCI on-premise Cloud PoC offering to support Cloud Foundry on Kubernetes. With the availability of cf-for-k8s version 1.0, evoila announced the availability of VMware Tanzu Application Service for Kuberentes bundled with its Dell VxRail/VMware HCI on-premise Cloud PoC offering in addition to Tanzu Kubernetes Grid.
- HCL Technologies announced Cloud Foundry migration services for Kubernetes. As Cloud Foundry distributions move to a modern Kubernetes-based container infrastructure, new opportunities arise for users to move to a more efficient, faster infrastructure for cloud native solutions. HCL is releasing new services that allow organizations to move seamlessly to new Cloud Foundry environments based on Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu and Google Anthos. The CF Developer experience is retained, with new Kubernetes-based infrastructure bringing radical improvements in performance and efficiency. HCL migration services also include reskilling and retraining to prepare developers, administration and operations teams to fully leverage enhanced capabilities present in these new environments. For more information, please visit https://www.hcltech.com/brochures/cloud/enabling-the-cloud-foundry-to-kubernetes-journey
- Mendix for Private Cloud announced Mendix's best-in-class, low-code development platform and cloud-native architecture to Kubernetes deployments on any private or hybrid cloud environment. Mendix for Private Cloud is tailored to meet an enterprise's specialized security, compliance, or data integration needs while empowering developers to build better software faster. Leveraging the Mendix platform, developers can collaborate, test, monitor, and deploy applications to Kubernetes infrastructure without domain-specific expertise.
- MinIO announced the availability of their plugin for VMware's Data Persistence platform, enabling enterprises to provision multi-tenant object storage using K8s directly from the vCenter interface. MinIO also released a number of key features including object locking and immutability, lifecycle management, active-active replication, a sidecar load-balancer and a key encryption service. All features are licensed under AGPL v3 and are available through the MinIO Subscription Network.
- SAP announced that Gartner has named them a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), as well as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP).
- Stark & Wayne announced an integration between SHIELD Cloud, a hosted managed data protection service offering, and Cloud Foundry application services. Using the new "cf protect" command-line plugin, application owners are now able to effortlessly configure backup jobs in their SHIELD Cloud instances to regularly take snapshots of the data services attached to their Cloud Foundry applications. All developers need is a shieldcloud.io account, a CF app or two, and five minutes.
- SUSE announced SUSE Cloud Application Platform 2.1, the latest version of SUSE's modern application platform for Kubernetes, is now available. It deepens Cloud Foundry integration with Kubernetes to expand the ecosystem of third-party tools available to users, and it simplifies application and Kubernetes cluster management. SUSE Cloud Application Platform 2.1 enables enterprises to leverage Kubernetes skills and ecosystem with support for both Kubernetes-native scheduling. It simplifies application and Kubernetes cluster management with tools that ease analysis and debugging of clusters and workloads. More details can be found at www.suse.com/cap-2-1-release.
- VMware has shipped several useful modules to run Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes at scale as part of its Tanzu portfolio. Recent highlights include a new edition of Concourse to ease platform automation tasks and an add-on module to bring services running atop Kubernetes to the cf marketplace. Tanzu Mission Control just received several key industry certifications. A new version of Tanzu Application Service that runs atop Kubernetes is available now as a public beta. This commercial product is based on the exciting cf-for-k8s project. Shortly before VMworld, VMware announced Tanzu Editions, packaging Tanzu capabilities to address common customer challenges. Tanzu Editions and vSphere with Tanzu provide ready access to Kubernetes to millions of IT admins, who can now configure Kubernetes in their existing networking and storage environments in as little as an hour.
Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Google, HCL, IBM, SAP, SUSE, Swisscom, and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.
About Cloud Foundry Foundation
The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, KubeCF, cf-for-k8s, Eirini, Project Quarks, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.
Contact:
Joe Eckert
Eckert Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Cloud Foundry Foundation