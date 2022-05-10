Cloud Gaming Market Is Projected To Reach $111,344.1 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global cloud gaming market was valued at $4,500.7 million, which is expected to grow at a huge CAGR of 42.8% from 2021 to 2030, to reach $111,344.1 million by 2030. Many factors drive the market growth, such as cross-platform gameplays, rising popularity of cloud gaming, and easy access to cloud-based games. Cloud gaming allows players to access games via distant servers rather than installing them on a computer or gaming device. This removes the requirement for storage and the necessity to buy the latest gaming PC or console.

To keep ahead of the competition, various players in the market are releasing new products, acquiring firms, and forming collaborations. For instance, in May 2021, Blade, as well as its cloud gaming service, Shadow, were purchased by Jezby Ventures, the investment arm created by OVHcloud founder, Octave Klaba. Other big market players include Ubitus K.K., Tencent, Sony Group Corporation, Shadow, NVIDIA Corporation, Blacknut, Google LLC, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft Corporation.

Key Findings of Cloud Gaming Market Report

The cloud gaming market is characterized by the high investments by major stakeholders, similar to the cloud sector. Tencent , Sony, and Square Enix, for example, invested in Ubitus in March 2021 to improve its cloud gaming technologies.

, Sony, and Square Enix, for example, invested in Ubitus in to improve its cloud gaming technologies. In 2021, APAC held over 49% market share, and it is predicted to continue its dominance in the coming years. The region's market development is predicted to be fueled by the expanding smartphone penetration and rising demand for entertainment.

The smartphone category generates the highest revenue in the market, with $1,645.6 million in sales in 2021, and it will have a CAGR of nearly 43% during the projected period. This will be due to the cost-effectiveness of mobile games, which have seen a steady increase in the number of players in the last five years.

in sales in 2021, and it will have a CAGR of nearly 43% during the projected period. This will be due to the cost-effectiveness of mobile games, which have seen a steady increase in the number of players in the last five years. In 2021, the video streaming category held over 62% cloud gaming market share. Video streaming is now becoming increasingly popular since it eliminates the need for extra gear. Moreover, video streaming services allow players to view and play games through the internet, from any device and any place.

The rising fame of social media games is likely to fuel the industry expansion. A sizable portion of the population uses social networking sites, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit, to play games.

Blacknut, a cloud gaming service provider located in France , said in May 2021 that it has created a progressive web app (PWA) to deliver cloud gameplay to iOS for subscribers in 40 countries.

Cloud game use numbers surged during the pandemic because they provided one of the finest entertainment alternatives to those who were confined in their homes. The count of downloads of different programs increased significantly, as did the amount of time spent playing online games. Furthermore, COVID-19 has compelled smaller services to enter the cloud gaming market, particularly in developed countries.

The multiple technical breakthroughs in cloud gaming, including the advent of VR, AR, and 5G, have resulted in a boom in the demand for mobile games. The introduction of the 5G technology and the availability of unlimited plans are two key factors helping cloud gaming's global growth, as most gamers today play on their smartphones, rather than PCs or tablets.

Cloud Gaming Market Segmentation Analysis

By Device

Smartphones

Gaming Consoles

PCs

Tablets

By Type

Video Streaming

File Streaming

By End User

Hardcore Gamers

Casual Gamers

Avid gamers

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia

