Cloud Gaming Market Size To Expand At 48.2% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rising Investments In 5G Technology & Admittance To Several Games On Cloud At Reasonable Prices | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the published report, the global Cloud Gaming Market size is estimated to arrive at USD 7.24 Billion by 2027. It is projected to develop by 48.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2027.

What are Key Factors Driving the Cloud Gaming Market?

Progression in the cloud technology has facilitated the speedy shearing of cloud gaming form. Cloud gaming provide consumers, distant admittance to interactive sports events, in addition to allow streaming of videos above the internet. Besides, it permits devices to run effortlessly, a variety of premium next generation sports, by means of lesser computational capability. These features are expected to impel the expansion of the market, during the period of the forecast.

Augmented demand for cloud gaming has been observed, like an instructive means in the educational division, since it enhances inspiration of the student, academic as well as communal talent and attentiveness. Cloud gaming present a collection of the most recent and graphically superior games and decreases necessities of the license. The wide-ranging future for cloud gaming in educational surroundings is currently being recognized, stimulating the requirement for gaming subject in an educational segment, above the period of the forecast.

The issues like, the increasing funds in 5G technology along with the admittance to several games on cloud, at reasonable prices are the factors, moreover, estimated to add to the expansion of the cloud gaming market. In addition, the companies are observed collaborating with telecom groups, to provide the services of cloud gaming, all over the world. Such as, Microsoft Corporation joined with SK Telecom Co., Ltd. to increase the scope of its Project xCloud Preview, a solution of game streaming in South Korea, in January 2020.

Major companies of the market are concentrating on presenting innovative solutions & products with implementing the strategies like collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and partnerships, to stay viable in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America is expected to witness, extraordinary enlargement, during the period of the forecast. This is credited to the increasing infiltration of speedy internet and the rising figure of gamers, within the region.

is expected to witness, extraordinary enlargement, during the period of the forecast. This is credited to the increasing infiltration of speedy internet and the rising figure of gamers, within the region. The initiation of 5G and the handiness of smart phones, that facilitate faultless cloud gaming, are the factors expected to impel the progress of the smartphone sector.

The avid gamers section is estimated to register a sizeable CAGR, during the period of the forecast. The growth in immersive and aggressive gaming, on movable devices, is expected to force the progress of the section.

Since the file streaming facilitate companies to present an improved as well as flawless gaming sense to the consumer, regardless of the lesser internet speeds. The file streaming section is likely to record the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

Million Insights segmented the global cloud gaming market based on Gamer Type, Device, Type, and Region:

Cloud Gaming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)



File Streaming





Video Streaming

Cloud Gaming Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)



Smartphones





Tablets





Gaming Consoles





PCs & Laptops





Smart TVs





Head-Mounted Displays

Cloud Gaming Gamer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)



Casual Gamers





Avid Gamers





Lifestyle Gamers

Cloud Gaming Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)



North America





U.S.







Canada





Europe





U.K.







Germany





Asia Pacific





China







India







Japan





Latin America





Brazil





Middle East & Africa

Companies



Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC





Microsoft Corporation





Intel Corporation





Electronic Arts, Inc.





Amazon Web Services Inc.





Ubitus Inc.





NVIDIA Corporation





International Business Machines Corporation





Google Inc.





Apple, Inc.

