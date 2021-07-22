Cloud GIS Market growth analysis in Systems Software Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 22, 2021, 11:25 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 690.39 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cloud GIS market to register a CAGR of over 14%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AmigoCloud Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., GIS Cloud Ltd., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Mapbox Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of cloud GIS due to ease in data accessibility and the easy distribution of data will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cloud GIS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cloud GIS Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Government
- Public Safety
- Transportation
- Business
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Cloud GIS Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cloud GIS Market size
- Cloud GIS Market trends
- Cloud GIS Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the growing requirement of real-time data capture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of security may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cloud GIS market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cloud GIS Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud GIS market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud GIS market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud GIS market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud GIS market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public safety - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Business - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AmigoCloud Inc.
- Blue Marble Geographics
- Caliper Corp.
- Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.
- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
- GIS Cloud Ltd.
- HERE Global BV
- Hexagon AB
- Mapbox Inc.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
