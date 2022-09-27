DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDWW , a global provider of premium quality VoIP communication and SIP trunking services for businesses and telco carriers, has announced its partnership with Cloud Group . This cooperation will enable the fast-growing Belgian telecom operator to boost its product portfolio, enhance the quality of its communication services, and offer extended reach to its enterprise customers.

Cloud Group partners with DIDWW to expand VoIP availability across international markets

As experts in the domain of virtual phone systems, Cloud Group offers solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its user-oriented communications enable customers to use IP-phones, web phones, IP DECTs and a CloudCall application for iOS/Android to make and receive calls. Cloud Group's PBX solutions are developed in-house, which ensures unlimited service options and custom configurations for organizations of any type.

Under the new partnership, Cloud Group will leverage DIDWW's high-quality VoIP services in over 80 countries, including geographic, mobile, national and toll-free DID numbers, coupled with two-way SIP trunking and virtually unlimited call capacity. DIDWW's extensive phone number coverage and SIP trunking solution with flexible settings have enabled Cloud Group customers to efficiently migrate from traditional PSTN services to modern IP-based telephony in multiple markets.

According to Mike Mol, Sales Director at Cloud Group, this collaboration with DIDWW has opened up new opportunities to efficiently expand across international markets. "An important part of our customer portfolio is active outside of Belgium, hence we were looking for a unified communications solution to implement across multiple geographies. With customers present in 30+ countries, this partnership has opened doors and possibilities for Cloud Group by expanding our target markets outside of our local presence," stated Mol.

Rita Zile, Senior Account Manager at DIDWW, added, "We are delighted to work with Cloud Group and help them grow by using our high-quality voice services and global phone number portability for business communications. We are looking forward to building a successful long-term partnership with their team."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit: https://www.didww.com/ .

About Cloud Group

Cloud Group provides telephony and IT solutions for companies, offering the ideal solution for (global) communication between different branches, departments of a company and also home workers. The Flemish B2B telecom operator has more than 20,000 active users and Mediafin (publisher of De Tijd and L'Echo), Ackermans & van Haaren (BEL20) and Leasinvest (Euronext) are among its customers.

For more information about Cloud Group, you can visit: https://www.cloud-communications.be .

