Cloud Infrastructure Vulnerabilities to Increase 50%, According to Skybox Security Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox® Security, a global leader in cybersecurity management, today announced the release of its 2019 Cloud Trends Report. The report, compiled by the team of security analysts at the Skybox® Research Lab, analyzes vulnerability trends and other risks in cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS). Its analysis also concerns other technologies relevant to the use of IaaS such as containers, orchestration platforms and devops tools. In addition to analysis findings, the report also provides guidance on best practices to improving cloud security capabilities in light of these trends.

Key findings of the report include:

Vulnerabilities affecting cloud IaaS solutions likely to increase 50% over 2018 figures

Cloud container vulnerabilities have increased by 82% thus far in 2019

Third-party cloud plugins and apps further expanding the attack surface

Misconfigurations the greatest risk to cloud security

"Vulnerabilities within IaaS cloud solutions are naturally going to continue to climb as these services are more widely adopted," said Skybox Chief Technology Officer Ron Davidson. "Organizations would be wise not to be too distracted by this increase in vulnerability reports. The biggest cloud insecurities don't exist within the service provider's infrastructure itself, but in the way that companies implement and manage the technology. Without proper security considerations and oversight, misconfigurations and policy violations may abound. These process-related issues are hiding in plain sight within organizations — and they present the greatest risk."

"Risks within cloud environments are difficult to manage in many organizations simply because the traditional tools, processes and teams are often ill-equipped to handle the volume and velocity of change in cloud environments," said Amrit Williams, VP of products at Skybox. "Handling the security and management of disparate infrastructures is incredibly complex, so many organizations are being forced to rethink how to maximize the effectiveness of their cloud deployments while maintaining efficiency. This report highlights the need for organizations to try and unify their methodologies across their hybrid infrastructure, while still understanding there are unique challenges with cloud."

To read the full report, click here.

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox provides the industry's broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with more than 130 networking and security technologies, the Skybox® Security Suite provides comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed for informed action. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world's largest organizations.

Tweet This: #IaaS #Cloud vulnerabilities likely to increase by 50% in 2019, acc. @SkyboxSecurity Cloud Trends Report. Read full stats here: http://bit.ly/2paCS8x

© 2019 Skybox Security, Inc. All rights reserved. Skybox Security and the Skybox Security logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Skybox Security, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change at any time without prior notice.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Colleen Nichols

Director of Corporate Marketing for Skybox Security

colleen.nichols@skyboxsecurity.com

Allison + Partners for Skybox Security

United Kingdom: Daniel Couzens

+44 (0)20 7437 0227 | danielc@allisonpr.com

Germany: Stephanie Thoma

+49 (0)89 388 892 012| stephaniet@allisonpr.com

France: Xavier Delhôme

+33 1 41 31 75 09 | xavierd@allisonpr.com

SOURCE Skybox Security

Related Links

www.skyboxsecurity.com

